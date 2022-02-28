What are Super Giants in Clash of Clans?

Super Troops in Clash of Clans are available once players reach Town Hall 11. The especially upgraded versions of normal troops have abilities of their own that can be boosted for a limited period of time, which costs 25000 Dark Elixir.

Though Super Troops take up more housing space and have higher costs and training time, they also provide benefits over their base version. In this article, players will learn all about Super Giants and how to unlock them.

A look at Super Giants in Clash of Clans

The in-game description of Super Giants reads:

"Super Giants are bigger than their ordinary cousins and are great at punching their way through walls. The belt is from the annual village eating contest."

Super Giant is a bigger version of the base troop Giant, which is unlocked once players reach Town Hall level 11. Giants can be boosted to Super Giants if a player has the Giant troop at a minimum of level of 9.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans This Super Giant is tankier than ever with nearly triple the amount of hit points & double the amount of damage! His spiked knuckles are the star of the show: each punch deals 4x damage to Walls, making him excellent for clearing a path for your Troops! This Super Giant is tankier than ever with nearly triple the amount of hit points & double the amount of damage! His spiked knuckles are the star of the show: each punch deals 4x damage to Walls, making him excellent for clearing a path for your Troops! https://t.co/VyxemzTZBZ

Super Giant's Wall Buster ability deals extra damage (5x) to walls, but despite this, it does not preferentially target walls. Its preferred target remains defensive units.

They bypass all types of enemy buildings and troops while the defense remains on the battlefield, even if they are under attack by enemy Clan Castle troops and heroes.

Statistics of Super Giant in Clash of Clans

Cost - 25000 Dark Elixir

Level Required - 9

Preferred Target - Defenses

Attack Type - Melee (Ground Only)

Housing Space - 10

Movement Speed - 12

Attack Speed - 2 seconds

Range - 1 tile

Special Ability - Wall Buster

Upgrading the Super Giant from its base version is something every player should consider, since it is very effective at breaking walls. The 5x damage to the walls makes funneling easier and makes Super Giant a troop worth having in every battle.

