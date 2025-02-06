Iconic Street Fighter 6 Red Bull Kumite returns to Paris: Dates, where to watch, and all you need to know

It’s almost time for some incredible Street Fighter 6 action, as the Red Bull Kumite tournament comes back to Paris for its tenth anniversary! The Red Bull Kumite is home to some of the best fighting game action on the planet, and it is coming this April. Eight of the best players on the planet will duke it out for digital supremacy.

A total of sixteen players will battle it out in the Street Fighter 6 Red Bull Kumite, which means there’s room for regular players to sign up and try their luck. In the past, pros like Big Bird, Hibiki, MenaRD, NuckleDu, and Tokido have taken part. It will be interesting to see who makes the cut this year.

Everything you need to know about the Street Fighter 6 Red Bull Kumite in Paris

The Street Fighter 6 Red Bull Kumite will take place in Paris, France on April 5-6, 2025 at the iconic La Maison de la Mutualité. The invited players have victories across some of the most intense tournaments in fighting games, such as previous Red Bull Kumite victors, EVO Champions, and Capcom Cup winners.

There are a total of fourteen players invited directly to the tournament, between pro players, and up-and-comers. That means there are two slots left open. The final two players will be decided via the Last Chance Qualifiers, and Play-In Tournament taking place on April 5, 2025. A total of 256 players can take part in the tournaments to try and make their way to the big stage.

If you want to register for the tournament, you can do so via this link, which takes players to the Street Fighter 6 Red Bull Kumite Start.gg page. The two winners of the Last Chance Qualifier and Play-In will join the other players for the main event on April 6, 2025. For those not familiar, this tournament will follow the Red Bull Kumite’s traditional rules:

A live drawing of the tournament bracket

Single-elimination matchups, in a first-to-five format

Watching these tournaments always made me think of the Dragon Ball Budokai Tenkaichi with the live drawings. That way, there’s no confusion, no hurt feelings, and no accusations — it’s all luck of the draw.

You can watch this tournament live on both April 5 and 6 on the Red Bull Gaming YouTube and Twitch channels.

