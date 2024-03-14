Adel “Big Bird” is a rising name in the fighting game community and is taking part in the upcoming Red Bull Kumite. A prominent name representing NASR Esports and Red Bull Esports, he will be competing against some of the greatest Street Fighter 6 players on the planet.

Ahead of this competition, we had a chance to speak with him about several topics. The pro fighting game player opened up about what Red Bull’s competitions mean to him, how it feels to be a mentor in the Raise Your Game program, and how Ed is feeling in Street Fighter 6 right now.

It was a pleasure to chat with Big Bird again ahead of the Red Bull Kumite. This event takes place between March 16-17, 2024, and will have names like gachikun, Hibiki the Beast, and Adel himself taking part.

Big Bird on the Red Bull Kumite and more

Q. You've had quite a bit of success with Street Fighter 6 thus far. Now that we're closing in on a year of the game, how does it feel to you?

Big Bird: It feels very good. I started out strong by winning Red Bull Kumite and fourth in Gamers8, as well as qualifying for Capcom Cup, but I haven’t done as well as I wanted in both Evo and Capcom Cup, which is a bit disappointing.

Q. You've been a part of the Red Bull events for a while now. How do you feel it's enhanced the FGC and esports as a whole?

Big Bird: It raised the bar and expectations because Red Bull events always deliver the highest quality of players, production, and event organization, they do hire and work with a lot of people from the scene, which is great to see, from commentators to organizers, etc.

Q. You're going to be taking part in the Red Bull Kumite this year - one of the most intense Street Fighter tournaments around. What are your chances of coming out on top, do you think?

Big Bird: I think I like my chances, considering it’s FT5 the whole way. I’m feeling pretty confident, and all I gotta do is prepare well. Anyone can take it as it’s filled out with the best players, and the level of the players is much, much higher compared to when I won it last year.

Q. You'll be playing against some of the most remarkable players to pick up the sticks - such as gachikun, Hibiki the Beast, among others. Are there any players that you're especially concerned about?

Big Bird: I’m not really concerned about anyone. I’m ready for everyone. I think I’ve played everyone already, with no exception, so I have some data!

Q. What does taking part in the Red Bull Kumite mean to you as a Street Fighter 6 player?

Big Bird: It means a lot because one- Red Bull Kumite in 2016 was one of my first international events, and having won the LCQ and getting fifth in the main event there, it actually kickstarted my career and gave me a huge boost, so I’ll always be grateful for Red Bull Kumite, whether I’m taking part in it or not.

Q. Last year, you joined Red Bull Raise Your Game as a mentor. What's that experience been like, and do you feel you've helped a new generation of fighters level up?

Big Bird: It’s been a pretty great and very humbling experience, having to share my knowledge and experience about how I started with people looking to start out, I felt like I’m paying back the success I have, but obviously in a good way. I’ll always help in any way I can!

Q. Unfortunately, not everyone can be mentored by great players - so what advice do you have for people coming into SF6 right now?

Big Bird: Find a training partner, someone you can consistently play, share ideas with, watch each other play, play vs. each other, try to share tips and suggestions on how to improve, and always seek players who are better than you because that’s how you improve, oh and remember to have fun!

Q. We recently saw the release of Ed into SF6, making his return from Street Fighter 5. Have you spent much time with him? Where do you think he stands in the meta?

Big Bird: He's seeing a lot of use online right now, but that doesn't necessarily mean he's overpowered. I’ve been actually using him, and I do not like where he is at the moment. However, I do think he’s very technical, and it’s going to take a bit of time to showcase how strong he can be, so I’ll give it time! He is very fun, though and plays a unique style, very different from other characters.

Q. Do you have any expectations for the next season of content for Street Fighter 6? Any major changes to the game you'd like to see happen?

Big Bird: I’d like to see the game mechanics tweaked a bit. I’d like to see meter gain in general, whether it’s super or drive gauge, slowed down a bit to add more repercussions to players who tend to go all in, more risk on parries, more scaling on combos starting with drive rush, and obviously some character changes!

Q. Who is the game missing? Any particular characters you'd like to see come back?

Big Bird: I’d love to see C. Viper back. I think she’s one of the coolest characters ever introduced to SF. I’d also like to see Guy, but that’s a long shot.

Q. What does the future hold for Big Bird? What are your goals this year?

Big Bird: I wasn’t very happy about my performance in the big two events (Evo, Capcom cup), so I will be working hard to redeem myself this year, that’s what I’ll be working on!

You can find Adel on Twitch and X.com. The Red Bull Kumite tournament will air on March 17, 2024, on the official Twitch and YouTube channels.