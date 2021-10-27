If EDG pull off Worlds win, Flandre will be first non-Korean League of Legends solo-laner to clinch it since 2012

The League of Legends Worlds Championship 2021 has been quite a crazy ride for fans and participating teams.

While western teams (LCS and LEC) failed to live up to expectations, the Chinese and Korean rosters put up masterclasses every game.

Korean teams and players have historically been some of the most successful in international events, especially the Worlds. And their dominance is such that there has not been a single non-Korean solo-lane player who has lifted the Worlds trophy since 2012.

In a recent Reddit post, a League of Legends player pointed out an interesting factoid. They suggested that if Edward Gaming (EDG) can take the trophy at the Worlds this year, their top-laner, Li “Flandre” Xuan-Jun, will be the first solo-laner of Chinese origin to win it.

The Redditor even stated that this streak would only end for the toplane but continue for the midlane, irrespective of who wins the Worlds:

“If this happens, the streak only ends in top lane, with all remaining mid laners being Korean, the streak will continue for mid lane no matter which team wins.”

Not a single Chinese solo-laner has won the League of Legends Worlds Championship

In 2012, it was the Taiwanese roster of Taipei Assassins who won the League of Legends World Championship. But in the years to follow, it was won by a Korean side up until 2017.

2018 and 2019 went to Invictus Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix, respectively. And though they were, in essence, Chinese LPL teams, their mid and top laners at the time were both imports from South Korea.

Invictus Gamings top-laner Kang “TheShy” Seung-lok and mid-laner Song “Rookie” Eui-jin, along with FunPlus Phoenix’s then top-laner Kim “Gimgoon” Han-saem and mid-laner Kim “Doinb” Tae-sang have their origins in South Korea.

As the League of Legends Worlds Championship 2020 was won by DAMWON KIA, EDG winning this time around will truly make Flandre the first non-Korean solo-laner to win the international event since 2012. Moreover, Flandre will also be the first solo-laner of Chinese origin to hoist the Worlds trophy.

EDG will face off against Gen.G this Sunday, October 31, in the semifinals of the League of Legends Worlds Championship 2021.

