"If light travels so fast": League of Legends LoLdle answers 554 (Friday, January 12, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 12, 2024, have finally arrived. This online game gives its players five distinct brain teasers to solve. Each puzzle offers a tantalizing hint that pertains to different League of Legends champions. It is crucial for you to correctly answer all the questions to maintain your daily winning streak.
Without further ado, here is the quote puzzle from the January 12 edition of LoLdle:
"If light travels so fast, how come it’s never caught a ninja?"
Yuumi, Shen, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 554th edition (January 12, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for January 12's puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Yuumi
- Quote: Shen
- Ability: Udyr; Bonus: E
- Emoji: LeBlanc
- Splash art: Jarvan IV, Bonus: Lunar Beast Jarvan IV
Yuumi, a powerful LoL champion who specializes in supporting her allies, hails from the enchanting city of Bandle City. She made her debut in the world of MOBA games back in 2019.
Those with ample gaming experience will quickly recognize Udyr's E ability. Meanwhile, mid-lane players familiar with popular champions will have no trouble deciphering LeBlanc's emoji puzzle.
Jarvan IV's Lunar Beast splash art also shouldn't be much of a challenge to identify.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- January 11, LoLdle 553: Draven, Hecarim, Galio, Gwen, Nami
- January 10, LoLdle 552: Lissandra, Graves, Neeko, Morgana, Singed
- January 9, LoLdle 551: Blitzcrank, Kayle, Qiyana, Teemo, Fiora
- January 8, LoLdle 550: Hecarim, Syndra, Briar, Karma, Taric
- January 7, LoLdle 549: Amumu, Draven, Shen, Samira, Vi
- January 6, LoLdle 548: Corki, Ashe, Kalista, Blitzcrank, Janna
- January 5, LoLdle 547: Fiora, Jhin, Caitlyn, Neeko, Sejuani
- January 4, LoLdle 546: Karma, Kha'Zix, Naafiri, Garen, Talon
- January 3, LoLdle 545: Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner
- January 2, LoLdle 544: Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear
- January 1, LoLdle 543: Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy
- December 31, LoLdle 542: Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir
- December 30, LoLdle 541: LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin
- December 29, LoLdle 540: Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves
- December 28, LoLdle 539: Rakan, Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth
- December 27, LoLdle 538: Yorick, Samira, Trundle, Malphite, Heimerdinger
- December 26, LoLdle 537: Wukong, Heimerdinger, Jhin, Katarina, Master Yi
The answers for the 555th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 13, 2024.