"If light travels so fast": League of Legends LoLdle answers 554 (Friday, January 12, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 12, 2024, have finally arrived. This online game gives its players five distinct brain teasers to solve. Each puzzle offers a tantalizing hint that pertains to different League of Legends champions. It is crucial for you to correctly answer all the questions to maintain your daily winning streak.

Without further ado, here is the quote puzzle from the January 12 edition of LoLdle:

"If light travels so fast, how come it’s never caught a ninja?"

Yuumi, Shen, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 554th edition (January 12, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for January 12's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Yuumi

Yuumi Quote: Shen

Shen Ability: Udyr; Bonus : E

Udyr; : E Emoji: LeBlanc

LeBlanc Splash art: Jarvan IV, Bonus: Lunar Beast Jarvan IV

Yuumi, a powerful LoL champion who specializes in supporting her allies, hails from the enchanting city of Bandle City. She made her debut in the world of MOBA games back in 2019.

Those with ample gaming experience will quickly recognize Udyr's E ability. Meanwhile, mid-lane players familiar with popular champions will have no trouble deciphering LeBlanc's emoji puzzle.

Jarvan IV's Lunar Beast splash art also shouldn't be much of a challenge to identify.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

January 11, LoLdle 553: Draven, Hecarim, Galio, Gwen, Nami

Draven, Hecarim, Galio, Gwen, Nami January 10, LoLdle 552: Lissandra, Graves, Neeko, Morgana, Singed

Lissandra, Graves, Neeko, Morgana, Singed January 9, LoLdle 551: Blitzcrank, Kayle, Qiyana, Teemo, Fiora

Blitzcrank, Kayle, Qiyana, Teemo, Fiora January 8, LoLdle 550: Hecarim, Syndra, Briar, Karma, Taric

Hecarim, Syndra, Briar, Karma, Taric January 7, LoLdle 549: Amumu, Draven, Shen, Samira, Vi

Amumu, Draven, Shen, Samira, Vi January 6, LoLdle 548: Corki, Ashe, Kalista, Blitzcrank, Janna

Corki, Ashe, Kalista, Blitzcrank, Janna January 5, LoLdle 547: Fiora, Jhin, Caitlyn, Neeko, Sejuani

Fiora, Jhin, Caitlyn, Neeko, Sejuani January 4, LoLdle 546: Karma, Kha'Zix, Naafiri, Garen, Talon

Karma, Kha'Zix, Naafiri, Garen, Talon January 3, LoLdle 545: Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner

Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner January 2, LoLdle 544: Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear

Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear January 1, LoLdle 543: Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy

Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy December 31, LoLdle 542: Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir

Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir December 30, LoLdle 541: LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin

LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin December 29, LoLdle 540: Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves

Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves December 28, LoLdle 539: Rakan, Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth

Rakan, Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth December 27, LoLdle 538: Yorick, Samira, Trundle, Malphite, Heimerdinger

Yorick, Samira, Trundle, Malphite, Heimerdinger December 26, LoLdle 537: Wukong, Heimerdinger, Jhin, Katarina, Master Yi

The answers for the 555th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 13, 2024.