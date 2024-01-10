"Trample their bones": League of Legends LoLdle answers 553 (Thursday, January 11, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 11, 2024, are here. This online puzzle game presents five different puzzles that can be found on the LoLdle website. Each of them will provide a clue connected to League of Legends champions, and you need to answer all questions to keep your daily streak intact. Here is the quote from January 11's edition of LoLdle:
"Trample their bones."
Draven, Hecarim, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 553rd edition (January 11, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for January 11's puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Draven
- Quote: Hecarim
- Ability: Galio; Bonus: E
- Emoji: Gwen
- Splash art: Nami, Bonus: Cosmic Destiny Nami
Draven, a formidable champion of the ADC role, is from the majestic lands of Noxus. His illustrious entry into the world of MOBA games occurred in 2012. Due to his popularity, guessing his name should be easy.
Linking this edition's quote to Hecarim should be effortless, considering his esteemed position as a beloved jungle champion within League of Legends.
Experienced gamers will swiftly discern Galio's E ability. But Gwen's emoji puzzle may be perplexing to identify despite her popularity among jungle players. Finally, Nami's Cosmic Destiny splash art shouldn't be too difficult to recognize.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- January 10, LoLdle 552: Lissandra, Graves, Neeko, Morgana, Singed
- January 9, LoLdle 551: Blitzcrank, Kayle, Qiyana, Teemo, Fiora
- January 8, LoLdle 550: Hecarim, Syndra, Briar, Karma, Taric
- January 7, LoLdle 549: Amumu, Draven, Shen, Samira, Vi
- January 6, LoLdle 548: Corki, Ashe, Kalista, Blitzcrank, Janna
- January 5, LoLdle 547: Fiora, Jhin, Caitlyn, Neeko, Sejuani
- January 4, LoLdle 546: Karma, Kha'Zix, Naafiri, Garen, Talon
- January 3, LoLdle 545: Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner
- January 2, LoLdle 544: Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear
- January 1, LoLdle 543: Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy
- December 31, LoLdle 542: Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir
- December 30, LoLdle 541: LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin
- December 29, LoLdle 540: Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves
- December 28, LoLdle 539: Rakan, Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth
- December 27, LoLdle 538: Yorick, Samira, Trundle, Malphite, Heimerdinger
- December 26, LoLdle 537: Wukong, Heimerdinger, Jhin, Katarina, Master Yi
- December 25, LoLdle 536: Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump
- December 24, LoLdle 535: Twitch, Tristana, Syndra, Viktor, Darius
The answers for the 554th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 12, 2024.