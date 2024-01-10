"Trample their bones": League of Legends LoLdle answers 553 (Thursday, January 11, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 11, 2024, are here. This online puzzle game presents five different puzzles that can be found on the LoLdle website. Each of them will provide a clue connected to League of Legends champions, and you need to answer all questions to keep your daily streak intact. Here is the quote from January 11's edition of LoLdle:

"Trample their bones."

Draven, Hecarim, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 553rd edition (January 11, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for January 11's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Draven

Draven Quote: Hecarim

Hecarim Ability: Galio; Bonus : E

Galio; : E Emoji: Gwen

Gwen Splash art: Nami, Bonus: Cosmic Destiny Nami

Draven, a formidable champion of the ADC role, is from the majestic lands of Noxus. His illustrious entry into the world of MOBA games occurred in 2012. Due to his popularity, guessing his name should be easy.

Linking this edition's quote to Hecarim should be effortless, considering his esteemed position as a beloved jungle champion within League of Legends.

Experienced gamers will swiftly discern Galio's E ability. But Gwen's emoji puzzle may be perplexing to identify despite her popularity among jungle players. Finally, Nami's Cosmic Destiny splash art shouldn't be too difficult to recognize.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

January 10, LoLdle 552: Lissandra, Graves, Neeko, Morgana, Singed

Lissandra, Graves, Neeko, Morgana, Singed January 9, LoLdle 551: Blitzcrank, Kayle, Qiyana, Teemo, Fiora

Blitzcrank, Kayle, Qiyana, Teemo, Fiora January 8, LoLdle 550: Hecarim, Syndra, Briar, Karma, Taric

Hecarim, Syndra, Briar, Karma, Taric January 7, LoLdle 549: Amumu, Draven, Shen, Samira, Vi

Amumu, Draven, Shen, Samira, Vi January 6, LoLdle 548: Corki, Ashe, Kalista, Blitzcrank, Janna

Corki, Ashe, Kalista, Blitzcrank, Janna January 5, LoLdle 547: Fiora, Jhin, Caitlyn, Neeko, Sejuani

Fiora, Jhin, Caitlyn, Neeko, Sejuani January 4, LoLdle 546: Karma, Kha'Zix, Naafiri, Garen, Talon

Karma, Kha'Zix, Naafiri, Garen, Talon January 3, LoLdle 545: Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner

Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner January 2, LoLdle 544: Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear

Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear January 1, LoLdle 543: Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy

Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy December 31, LoLdle 542: Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir

Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir December 30, LoLdle 541: LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin

LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin December 29, LoLdle 540: Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves

Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves December 28, LoLdle 539: Rakan, Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth

Rakan, Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth December 27, LoLdle 538: Yorick, Samira, Trundle, Malphite, Heimerdinger

Yorick, Samira, Trundle, Malphite, Heimerdinger December 26, LoLdle 537: Wukong, Heimerdinger, Jhin, Katarina, Master Yi

Wukong, Heimerdinger, Jhin, Katarina, Master Yi December 25, LoLdle 536: Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump

Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump December 24, LoLdle 535: Twitch, Tristana, Syndra, Viktor, Darius

The answers for the 554th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 12, 2024.