"Think I’m bluffing?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 552 (Wednesday, January 10, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 10, 2024, have been unveiled. This online puzzle game has five different puzzles on the official LoLdle website. Note that each task will offer hints related to League of Legends champions. Here's the quote from today's iteration:
"Think I’m bluffin'?"
All the answers for January 10's LoLdle are provided below.
Lissandra, Graves, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 552nd edition (January 10, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for January 10's puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Lissandra
- Quote: Graves
- Ability: Neeko; Bonus: E
- Emoji: Morgana
- Splash art: Singed, Bonus: Augmented Singed
Lissandra is a great mid-lane champion who hails from the region of Freljord. She made her debut in the MOBA title in 2013. From thereon, recognizing Grave's popular quote should be easy, as he is a popular jungle champion in League of Legends.
Seasoned players should quickly recognize Neeko's E ability. This is followed by Morgana's emoji puzzle, which could be a little difficult to identify despite her being popular among mid-lane players. Last but not least, Singed's Augmented splash art shouldn't pose too much of a challenge.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- January 9, LoLdle 551: Blitzcrank, Kayle, Qiyana, Teemo, Fiora
- January 8, LoLdle 550: Hecarim, Syndra, Briar, Karma, Taric
- January 7, LoLdle 549: Amumu, Draven, Shen, Samira, Vi
- January 6, LoLdle 548: Corki, Ashe, Kalista, Blitzcrank, Janna
- January 5, LoLdle 547: Fiora, Jhin, Caitlyn, Neeko, Sejuani
- January 4, LoLdle 546: Karma, Kha'Zix, Naafiri, Garen, Talon
- January 3, LoLdle 545: Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner
- January 2, LoLdle 544: Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear
- January 1, LoLdle 543: Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy
- December 31, LoLdle 542: Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir
- December 30, LoLdle 541: LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin
- December 29, LoLdle 540: Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves
- December 28, LoLdle 539: Rakan, Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth
- December 27, LoLdle 538: Yorick, Samira, Trundle, Malphite, Heimerdinger
- December 26, LoLdle 537: Wukong, Heimerdinger, Jhin, Katarina, Master Yi
- December 25, LoLdle 536: Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump
- December 24, LoLdle 535: Twitch, Tristana, Syndra, Viktor, Darius
The answers for the 553rd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 11, 2024.