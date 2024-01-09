"Think I’m bluffing?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 552 (Wednesday, January 10, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 10, 2024, have been unveiled. This online puzzle game has five different puzzles on the official LoLdle website. Note that each task will offer hints related to League of Legends champions. Here's the quote from today's iteration:

"Think I’m bluffin'?"

All the answers for January 10's LoLdle are provided below.

Lissandra, Graves, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 552nd edition (January 10, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for January 10's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Lissandra

Lissandra Quote: Graves

Graves Ability: Neeko; Bonus : E

Neeko; : E Emoji: Morgana

Morgana Splash art: Singed, Bonus: Augmented Singed

Lissandra is a great mid-lane champion who hails from the region of Freljord. She made her debut in the MOBA title in 2013. From thereon, recognizing Grave's popular quote should be easy, as he is a popular jungle champion in League of Legends.

Seasoned players should quickly recognize Neeko's E ability. This is followed by Morgana's emoji puzzle, which could be a little difficult to identify despite her being popular among mid-lane players. Last but not least, Singed's Augmented splash art shouldn't pose too much of a challenge.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

January 9, LoLdle 551: Blitzcrank, Kayle, Qiyana, Teemo, Fiora

Blitzcrank, Kayle, Qiyana, Teemo, Fiora January 8, LoLdle 550: Hecarim, Syndra, Briar, Karma, Taric

Hecarim, Syndra, Briar, Karma, Taric January 7, LoLdle 549: Amumu, Draven, Shen, Samira, Vi

Amumu, Draven, Shen, Samira, Vi January 6, LoLdle 548: Corki, Ashe, Kalista, Blitzcrank, Janna

Corki, Ashe, Kalista, Blitzcrank, Janna January 5, LoLdle 547: Fiora, Jhin, Caitlyn, Neeko, Sejuani

Fiora, Jhin, Caitlyn, Neeko, Sejuani January 4, LoLdle 546: Karma, Kha'Zix, Naafiri, Garen, Talon

Karma, Kha'Zix, Naafiri, Garen, Talon January 3, LoLdle 545: Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner

Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner January 2, LoLdle 544: Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear

Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear January 1, LoLdle 543: Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy

Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy December 31, LoLdle 542: Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir

Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir December 30, LoLdle 541: LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin

LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin December 29, LoLdle 540: Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves

Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves December 28, LoLdle 539: Rakan, Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth

Rakan, Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth December 27, LoLdle 538: Yorick, Samira, Trundle, Malphite, Heimerdinger

Yorick, Samira, Trundle, Malphite, Heimerdinger December 26, LoLdle 537: Wukong, Heimerdinger, Jhin, Katarina, Master Yi

Wukong, Heimerdinger, Jhin, Katarina, Master Yi December 25, LoLdle 536: Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump

Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump December 24, LoLdle 535: Twitch, Tristana, Syndra, Viktor, Darius

The answers for the 553rd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 11, 2024.