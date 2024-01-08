"Injustice is a festering rot": League of Legends LoLdle answers 551 (Tuesday, January 9, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 9, 2024, have been unveiled. This captivating online game presents five interesting puzzles daily that you can solve on the official LoLdle website. The challenges you encounter will provide hints that are connected to League of Legends champions. Here's the quote puzzle from today's iteration:
"Injustice is a festering rot, and I am its cauterizing blade."
All the answers for January 9's LoLdle are provided below.
Blitzcrank, Kayle, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 551st edition (January 9, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for January 9's puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Blitzcrank
- Quote: Kayle
- Ability: Qiyana; Bonus: W
- Emoji: Teemo
- Splash art: Fiora, Bonus: PROJECT: Fiora
Blitzcrank, a remarkable champion who excels in providing support, hails from the city of Zaun. It is worth mentioning that he debuted in the MOBA game in 2009. Nevertheless, making a connection between Kayle and her quote might be quite challenging, considering she is not so popular among League of Legends players.
Identifying Qiyana's W ability shouldn't pose a challenge. Coupled with that, skilled players should quickly recognize Teemo's emojis since he is considered a great marksman champion. Similar to the aforementioned puzzles, recognizing Fiora's PROJECT splash art is also quite easy.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- January 8, LoLdle 550: Hecarim, Syndra, Briar, Karma, Taric
- January 7, LoLdle 549: Amumu, Draven, Shen, Samira, Vi
- January 6, LoLdle 548: Corki, Ashe, Kalista, Blitzcrank, Janna
- January 5, LoLdle 547: Fiora, Jhin, Caitlyn, Neeko, Sejuani
- January 4, LoLdle 546: Karma, Kha'Zix, Naafiri, Garen, Talon
- January 3, LoLdle 545: Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner
- January 2, LoLdle 544: Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear
- January 1, LoLdle 543: Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy
- December 31, LoLdle 542: Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir
- December 30, LoLdle 541: LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin
- December 29, LoLdle 540: Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves
- December 28, LoLdle 539: Rakan, Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth
- December 27, LoLdle 538: Yorick, Samira, Trundle, Malphite, Heimerdinger
- December 26, LoLdle 537: Wukong, Heimerdinger, Jhin, Katarina, Master Yi
- December 25, LoLdle 536: Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump
- December 24, LoLdle 535: Twitch, Tristana, Syndra, Viktor, Darius
The answers for the 552nd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 10, 2024.