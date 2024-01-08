"Injustice is a festering rot": League of Legends LoLdle answers 551 (Tuesday, January 9, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 9, 2024, have been unveiled. This captivating online game presents five interesting puzzles daily that you can solve on the official LoLdle website. The challenges you encounter will provide hints that are connected to League of Legends champions. Here's the quote puzzle from today's iteration:

"Injustice is a festering rot, and I am its cauterizing blade."

All the answers for January 9's LoLdle are provided below.

Blitzcrank, Kayle, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 551st edition (January 9, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for January 9's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Blitzcrank

Blitzcrank Quote: Kayle

Kayle Ability: Qiyana; Bonus : W

Qiyana; : W Emoji: Teemo

Teemo Splash art: Fiora, Bonus: PROJECT: Fiora

Blitzcrank, a remarkable champion who excels in providing support, hails from the city of Zaun. It is worth mentioning that he debuted in the MOBA game in 2009. Nevertheless, making a connection between Kayle and her quote might be quite challenging, considering she is not so popular among League of Legends players.

Identifying Qiyana's W ability shouldn't pose a challenge. Coupled with that, skilled players should quickly recognize Teemo's emojis since he is considered a great marksman champion. Similar to the aforementioned puzzles, recognizing Fiora's PROJECT splash art is also quite easy.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

January 8, LoLdle 550: Hecarim, Syndra, Briar, Karma, Taric

Hecarim, Syndra, Briar, Karma, Taric January 7, LoLdle 549: Amumu, Draven, Shen, Samira, Vi

Amumu, Draven, Shen, Samira, Vi January 6, LoLdle 548: Corki, Ashe, Kalista, Blitzcrank, Janna

Corki, Ashe, Kalista, Blitzcrank, Janna January 5, LoLdle 547: Fiora, Jhin, Caitlyn, Neeko, Sejuani

Fiora, Jhin, Caitlyn, Neeko, Sejuani January 4, LoLdle 546: Karma, Kha'Zix, Naafiri, Garen, Talon

Karma, Kha'Zix, Naafiri, Garen, Talon January 3, LoLdle 545: Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner

Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner January 2, LoLdle 544: Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear

Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear January 1, LoLdle 543: Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy

Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy December 31, LoLdle 542: Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir

Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir December 30, LoLdle 541: LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin

LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin December 29, LoLdle 540: Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves

Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves December 28, LoLdle 539: Rakan, Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth

Rakan, Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth December 27, LoLdle 538: Yorick, Samira, Trundle, Malphite, Heimerdinger

Yorick, Samira, Trundle, Malphite, Heimerdinger December 26, LoLdle 537: Wukong, Heimerdinger, Jhin, Katarina, Master Yi

Wukong, Heimerdinger, Jhin, Katarina, Master Yi December 25, LoLdle 536: Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump

Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump December 24, LoLdle 535: Twitch, Tristana, Syndra, Viktor, Darius

The answers for the 552nd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 10, 2024.