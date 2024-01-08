"So much untapped power!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 550 (Monday, January 8, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 8, 2024, have been unveiled. This captivating online game offers five intriguing puzzles daily available to solve on the official LoLdle website. The challenges you'll face will come with clues related to League of Legends champions. Here's the quote puzzle from January 8:
"So much untapped power!"
All the answers for January 8's LoLdle are provided below.
Hecarim, Syndra, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 550th edition (January 8, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for this edition's puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Hecarim
- Quote: Syndra
- Ability: Briar; Bonus: R
- Emoji: Karma
- Splash art: Taric, Bonus: Armor of the Fifth Age Taric
Hecarim, a remarkable jungle champion, comes from the Shadow Isles. It is noteworthy that he first emerged in the MOBA game in 2012. Subsequently, one should find it effortless to link the quote to Syndra, as she holds significant popularity among mid-lane champions.
It is quite straightforward to distinguish Briar's E ability, which can be recognized easily. Subsequently, experienced players should be well-acquainted with Karma's emojis, as she's a great support champion. Lastly, it shouldn't be difficult to identify Taric's Armor of the Fifth Age splash art.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- January 7, LoLdle 549: Amumu, Draven, Shen, Samira, Vi
- January 6, LoLdle 548: Corki, Ashe, Kalista, Blitzcrank, Janna
- January 5, LoLdle 547: Fiora, Jhin, Caitlyn, Neeko, Sejuani
- January 4, LoLdle 546: Karma, Kha'Zix, Naafiri, Garen, Talon
- January 3, LoLdle 545: Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner
- January 2, LoLdle 544: Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear
- January 1, LoLdle 543: Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy
- December 31, LoLdle 542: Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir
- December 30, LoLdle 541: LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin
- December 29, LoLdle 540: Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves
- December 28, LoLdle 539: Rakan, Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth
- December 27, LoLdle 538: Yorick, Samira, Trundle, Malphite, Heimerdinger
- December 26, LoLdle 537: Wukong, Heimerdinger, Jhin, Katarina, Master Yi
- December 25, LoLdle 536: Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump
- December 24, LoLdle 535: Twitch, Tristana, Syndra, Viktor, Darius
- December 23, LoLdle 534: Nautilus, Yorick, Kassadin, Quinn, Warwick
The answers for the 551st edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 9, 2024.