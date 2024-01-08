"So much untapped power!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 550 (Monday, January 8, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 8, 2024, have been unveiled. This captivating online game offers five intriguing puzzles daily available to solve on the official LoLdle website. The challenges you'll face will come with clues related to League of Legends champions. Here's the quote puzzle from January 8:

"So much untapped power!"

All the answers for January 8's LoLdle are provided below.

Hecarim, Syndra, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 550th edition (January 8, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for this edition's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Hecarim

Hecarim Quote: Syndra

Syndra Ability: Briar; Bonus : R

Briar; : R Emoji: Karma

Karma Splash art: Taric, Bonus: Armor of the Fifth Age Taric

Hecarim, a remarkable jungle champion, comes from the Shadow Isles. It is noteworthy that he first emerged in the MOBA game in 2012. Subsequently, one should find it effortless to link the quote to Syndra, as she holds significant popularity among mid-lane champions.

It is quite straightforward to distinguish Briar's E ability, which can be recognized easily. Subsequently, experienced players should be well-acquainted with Karma's emojis, as she's a great support champion. Lastly, it shouldn't be difficult to identify Taric's Armor of the Fifth Age splash art.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

January 7, LoLdle 549: Amumu, Draven, Shen, Samira, Vi

Amumu, Draven, Shen, Samira, Vi January 6, LoLdle 548: Corki, Ashe, Kalista, Blitzcrank, Janna

Corki, Ashe, Kalista, Blitzcrank, Janna January 5, LoLdle 547: Fiora, Jhin, Caitlyn, Neeko, Sejuani

Fiora, Jhin, Caitlyn, Neeko, Sejuani January 4, LoLdle 546: Karma, Kha'Zix, Naafiri, Garen, Talon

Karma, Kha'Zix, Naafiri, Garen, Talon January 3, LoLdle 545: Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner

Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner January 2, LoLdle 544: Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear

Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear January 1, LoLdle 543: Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy

Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy December 31, LoLdle 542: Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir

Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir December 30, LoLdle 541: LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin

LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin December 29, LoLdle 540: Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves

Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves December 28, LoLdle 539: Rakan, Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth

Rakan, Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth December 27, LoLdle 538: Yorick, Samira, Trundle, Malphite, Heimerdinger

Yorick, Samira, Trundle, Malphite, Heimerdinger December 26, LoLdle 537: Wukong, Heimerdinger, Jhin, Katarina, Master Yi

Wukong, Heimerdinger, Jhin, Katarina, Master Yi December 25, LoLdle 536: Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump

Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump December 24, LoLdle 535: Twitch, Tristana, Syndra, Viktor, Darius

Twitch, Tristana, Syndra, Viktor, Darius December 23, LoLdle 534: Nautilus, Yorick, Kassadin, Quinn, Warwick

The answers for the 551st edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 9, 2024.