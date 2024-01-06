"Perfection? I got that": League of Legends LoLdle answers 549 (Sunday, January 7, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 7, 2024, have been released. This online game provides a daily dose of amusement by incorporating five captivating puzzles on the official LoLdle website. These puzzles include Classic, Ability, Emoji, Quote, and Splash Art, each offering unique clues. Let's dive into today's quote puzzle and unravel its hidden meaning:
"Perfection? I got that."
All the answers for January 7's LoLdle are provided below.
Amumu, Draven, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 549th edition (January 7, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the January 7 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Amumu
- Quote: Draven
- Ability: Shen; Bonus: E
- Emoji: Samira
- Splash art: Vi, Bonus: Debonair Vi
Amumu is a great support champion and hails from the ancient Shurima. Importantly, he made his debut in the MOBA title in 2009. Following that, it should be easy to recognize Draven's quote puzzle, as he's a popular ADC.
It can be quite hard to recognize Shen's E ability. However, seasoned players should be familiar with Samira's emojis, as she's been picked by many pro-ADC players. Lastly, identifying Vi's Debonair splash art should pose any issues.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- January 6, LoLdle 548: Corki, Ashe, Kalista, Blitzcrank, Janna
- January 5, LoLdle 547: Fiora, Jhin, Caitlyn, Neeko, Sejuani
- January 4, LoLdle 546: Karma, Kha'Zix, Naafiri, Garen, Talon
- January 3, LoLdle 545: Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner
- January 2, LoLdle 544: Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear
- January 1, LoLdle 543: Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy
- December 31, LoLdle 542: Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir
- December 30, LoLdle 541: LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin
- December 29, LoLdle 540: Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves
- December 28, LoLdle 539: Rakan, Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth
- December 27, LoLdle 538: Yorick, Samira, Trundle, Malphite, Heimerdinger
- December 26, LoLdle 537: Wukong, Heimerdinger, Jhin, Katarina, Master Yi
- December 25, LoLdle 536: Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump
- December 24, LoLdle 535: Twitch, Tristana, Syndra, Viktor, Darius
- December 23, LoLdle 534: Nautilus, Yorick, Kassadin, Quinn, Warwick
The answers for the 550th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 8, 2024.