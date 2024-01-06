"Perfection? I got that": League of Legends LoLdle answers 549 (Sunday, January 7, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 7, 2024, have been released. This online game provides a daily dose of amusement by incorporating five captivating puzzles on the official LoLdle website. These puzzles include Classic, Ability, Emoji, Quote, and Splash Art, each offering unique clues. Let's dive into today's quote puzzle and unravel its hidden meaning:

"Perfection? I got that."

All the answers for January 7's LoLdle are provided below.

Amumu, Draven, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 549th edition (January 7, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the January 7 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Amumu

Amumu Quote: Draven

Draven Ability: Shen; Bonus : E

Shen; : E Emoji: Samira

Samira Splash art: Vi, Bonus: Debonair Vi

Amumu is a great support champion and hails from the ancient Shurima. Importantly, he made his debut in the MOBA title in 2009. Following that, it should be easy to recognize Draven's quote puzzle, as he's a popular ADC.

It can be quite hard to recognize Shen's E ability. However, seasoned players should be familiar with Samira's emojis, as she's been picked by many pro-ADC players. Lastly, identifying Vi's Debonair splash art should pose any issues.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

January 6, LoLdle 548: Corki, Ashe, Kalista, Blitzcrank, Janna

Corki, Ashe, Kalista, Blitzcrank, Janna January 5, LoLdle 547: Fiora, Jhin, Caitlyn, Neeko, Sejuani

Fiora, Jhin, Caitlyn, Neeko, Sejuani January 4, LoLdle 546: Karma, Kha'Zix, Naafiri, Garen, Talon

Karma, Kha'Zix, Naafiri, Garen, Talon January 3, LoLdle 545: Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner

Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner January 2, LoLdle 544: Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear

Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear January 1, LoLdle 543: Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy

Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy December 31, LoLdle 542: Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir

Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir December 30, LoLdle 541: LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin

LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin December 29, LoLdle 540: Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves

Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves December 28, LoLdle 539: Rakan, Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth

Rakan, Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth December 27, LoLdle 538: Yorick, Samira, Trundle, Malphite, Heimerdinger

Yorick, Samira, Trundle, Malphite, Heimerdinger December 26, LoLdle 537: Wukong, Heimerdinger, Jhin, Katarina, Master Yi

Wukong, Heimerdinger, Jhin, Katarina, Master Yi December 25, LoLdle 536: Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump

Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump December 24, LoLdle 535: Twitch, Tristana, Syndra, Viktor, Darius

Twitch, Tristana, Syndra, Viktor, Darius December 23, LoLdle 534: Nautilus, Yorick, Kassadin, Quinn, Warwick

The answers for the 550th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 8, 2024.