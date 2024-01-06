"Glory to the Volibear": League of Legends LoLdle answers 548 (Saturday, January 6, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 6, 2024, have been released. This remarkable in-browser game promises a daily dose of fun. Notably, you will be presented with five captivating puzzles on the official LoLdle website. These include Classic, Ability, Emoji, Quote, and Splash Art, each offering distinct hints to unravel. Here's today's quote puzzle:

"Glory to the Volibear, the Thousand-Pierced Beast. Give my people the resilience of your wilderness and the fury of your storm."

All the answers for January 6's LoLdle are provided below.

Corki, Ashe, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 548th edition (January 6, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the January 6 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Corki

Corki Quote: Ashe

Ashe Ability: Kalista; Bonus : R

Kalista; : R Emoji: Blitzcrank

Blitzcrank Splash art: Janna, Bonus: Victorious Janna

Corki, one of the best ADC champions in League of Legends, hails from the enchanting city of Bandle. His debut in the realm of LoL dates back to 2009. As for the perplexing quote puzzle, it would be rather straightforward to ascribe it to Ashe, a formidable presence among the ranks of ADC characters.

Recognizing Kalista's R ability won't be difficult since she is among the most formidable ADC champions in the game. Those familiar with LoL would promptly recognize Blitzcrank's enigmatic emoji puzzle, owing to his adeptness as a support champion in LoL. However, deciphering Janna's Victorious splash art will be challenging.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

January 5, LoLdle 547: Fiora, Jhin, Caitlyn, Neeko, Sejuani

Fiora, Jhin, Caitlyn, Neeko, Sejuani January 4, LoLdle 546: Karma, Kha'Zix, Naafiri, Garen, Talon

Karma, Kha'Zix, Naafiri, Garen, Talon January 3, LoLdle 545: Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner

Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner January 2, LoLdle 544: Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear

Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear January 1, LoLdle 543: Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy

Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy December 31, LoLdle 542: Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir

Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir December 30, LoLdle 541: LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin

LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin December 29, LoLdle 540: Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves

Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves December 28, LoLdle 539: Rakan, Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth

Rakan, Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth December 27, LoLdle 538: Yorick, Samira, Trundle, Malphite, Heimerdinger

Yorick, Samira, Trundle, Malphite, Heimerdinger December 26, LoLdle 537: Wukong, Heimerdinger, Jhin, Katarina, Master Yi

Wukong, Heimerdinger, Jhin, Katarina, Master Yi December 25, LoLdle 536: Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump

Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump December 24, LoLdle 535: Twitch, Tristana, Syndra, Viktor, Darius

Twitch, Tristana, Syndra, Viktor, Darius December 23, LoLdle 534: Nautilus, Yorick, Kassadin, Quinn, Warwick

The answers for the 549th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 7, 2024.