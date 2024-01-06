"Glory to the Volibear": League of Legends LoLdle answers 548 (Saturday, January 6, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 6, 2024, have been released. This remarkable in-browser game promises a daily dose of fun. Notably, you will be presented with five captivating puzzles on the official LoLdle website. These include Classic, Ability, Emoji, Quote, and Splash Art, each offering distinct hints to unravel. Here's today's quote puzzle:
"Glory to the Volibear, the Thousand-Pierced Beast. Give my people the resilience of your wilderness and the fury of your storm."
All the answers for January 6's LoLdle are provided below.
Corki, Ashe, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 548th edition (January 6, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the January 6 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Corki
- Quote: Ashe
- Ability: Kalista; Bonus: R
- Emoji: Blitzcrank
- Splash art: Janna, Bonus: Victorious Janna
Corki, one of the best ADC champions in League of Legends, hails from the enchanting city of Bandle. His debut in the realm of LoL dates back to 2009. As for the perplexing quote puzzle, it would be rather straightforward to ascribe it to Ashe, a formidable presence among the ranks of ADC characters.
Recognizing Kalista's R ability won't be difficult since she is among the most formidable ADC champions in the game. Those familiar with LoL would promptly recognize Blitzcrank's enigmatic emoji puzzle, owing to his adeptness as a support champion in LoL. However, deciphering Janna's Victorious splash art will be challenging.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- January 5, LoLdle 547: Fiora, Jhin, Caitlyn, Neeko, Sejuani
- January 4, LoLdle 546: Karma, Kha'Zix, Naafiri, Garen, Talon
- January 3, LoLdle 545: Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner
- January 2, LoLdle 544: Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear
- January 1, LoLdle 543: Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy
- December 31, LoLdle 542: Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir
- December 30, LoLdle 541: LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin
- December 29, LoLdle 540: Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves
- December 28, LoLdle 539: Rakan, Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth
- December 27, LoLdle 538: Yorick, Samira, Trundle, Malphite, Heimerdinger
- December 26, LoLdle 537: Wukong, Heimerdinger, Jhin, Katarina, Master Yi
- December 25, LoLdle 536: Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump
- December 24, LoLdle 535: Twitch, Tristana, Syndra, Viktor, Darius
- December 23, LoLdle 534: Nautilus, Yorick, Kassadin, Quinn, Warwick
The answers for the 549th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 7, 2024.