"If light travels so fast": League of Legends LoLdle answers 658 (Thursday, April 25, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 658th edition are now available. There are five riddles in this iteration of the game, and they are based on Riot Games' world-renowned MOBA champions and their extensive history. Some of these puzzles may be easy to figure out, while others can get your mind twisted.
Here's the April 25, 2024, LoLdle quote puzzle:
"If light travels so fast, how come it’s never caught a ninja?"
Ivern, Shen, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 658th edition (April 25, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the game's April 25, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Ivern
- Quote: Shen
- Ability: Fiora, Bonus: E
- Emoji: Sion
- Splash art: Kayn, Bonus: Default Kayn
Thanks to the hints about the Human species and the Freljord area, it is easy to determine that Ivern is the answer of the classic riddle. He is a prominent champion that is popular among junglers in League of Legends.
The use of “ninja” as a clue in the quote should make it easy for players to guess Shen’s name. Fiora’s “Bladework” in the ability riddle is also not challenging to figure out.
The icons of the emoji puzzle refer to Sion, while most League of Legends players should easily recognize Kayn’s default splash art.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:
- April 24, LoLdle 657: Pyke, Aatrox, Talon, Vladimir, Illaoi
- April 23, LoLdle 656: Shaco, Lee Sin, Viktor, Vel'Koz, Xin Zhao
- April 22, LoLdle 655: Gnar, Alistar, Anivia, Soraka, Malphite
- April 21, LoLdle 654: Kog'Maw, Twisted Fate, Gragas, Rammus, Poppy
- April 20, LoLdle 653: Amumu, Renata Glasc, Qiyana, Corki, Sylas
- April 19, LoLdle 652: Nasus, Tryndamere, Mordekaiser, Caitlyn, LeBlanc
- April 18, LoLdle 651: Ryze, Sion, Pantheon, Kog'Maw, Kindred
- April 17, LoLdle 650: Ornn, Viktor, Naafiri, Amumu, Darius
- April 16, LoLdle 649: Jarvan IV, Vayne, Irelia, Lee Sin, Gwen
- April 15, LoLdle 648: Quinn, Kindred, Zed, Xayah, Katarina
- April 14, LoLdle 647: Galio, Malphite, Rakan, Sejuani, Lux
- April 13, LoLdle 646: Aurelion Sol, Jarvan IV, Ryze, Zilean, Volibear
- April 12, LoLdle 645: Mordekaiser, Xin Zhao, Kassadin, Nocturne, Kennen
- April 11, LoLdle 644: Garen, Ahri, Rammus, Olaf, Renekton
- April 10, LoLdle 643: Tryndamere, Vex, Nocturne, Yorick, Cho'Gath
- April 9, LoLdle 642: Kayn, Azir, Singed, Graves, Xerath
- April 8, LoLdle 641: Fizz, Soraka, Karthus, Poppy, Syndra
The answers to the 659th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on April 26, 2024.