"If light travels so fast": League of Legends LoLdle answers 658 (Thursday, April 25, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 658th edition are now available. There are five riddles in this iteration of the game, and they are based on Riot Games' world-renowned MOBA champions and their extensive history. Some of these puzzles may be easy to figure out, while others can get your mind twisted.

Here's the April 25, 2024, LoLdle quote puzzle:

"If light travels so fast, how come it’s never caught a ninja?"

Ivern, Shen, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 658th edition (April 25, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the game's April 25, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Ivern

: Ivern Quote : Shen

: Shen Ability : Fiora, Bonus : E

: Fiora, : E Emoji : Sion

: Sion Splash art: Kayn, Bonus: Default Kayn

Thanks to the hints about the Human species and the Freljord area, it is easy to determine that Ivern is the answer of the classic riddle. He is a prominent champion that is popular among junglers in League of Legends.

The use of “ninja” as a clue in the quote should make it easy for players to guess Shen’s name. Fiora’s “Bladework” in the ability riddle is also not challenging to figure out.

The icons of the emoji puzzle refer to Sion, while most League of Legends players should easily recognize Kayn’s default splash art.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:

April 24, LoLdle 657: Pyke, Aatrox, Talon, Vladimir, Illaoi

Pyke, Aatrox, Talon, Vladimir, Illaoi April 23, LoLdle 656: Shaco, Lee Sin, Viktor, Vel'Koz, Xin Zhao

Shaco, Lee Sin, Viktor, Vel'Koz, Xin Zhao April 22, LoLdle 655: Gnar, Alistar, Anivia, Soraka, Malphite

Gnar, Alistar, Anivia, Soraka, Malphite April 21, LoLdle 654: Kog'Maw, Twisted Fate, Gragas, Rammus, Poppy

Kog'Maw, Twisted Fate, Gragas, Rammus, Poppy April 20, LoLdle 653: Amumu, Renata Glasc, Qiyana, Corki, Sylas

Amumu, Renata Glasc, Qiyana, Corki, Sylas April 19, LoLdle 652: Nasus, Tryndamere, Mordekaiser, Caitlyn, LeBlanc

Nasus, Tryndamere, Mordekaiser, Caitlyn, LeBlanc April 18, LoLdle 651: Ryze, Sion, Pantheon, Kog'Maw, Kindred

Ryze, Sion, Pantheon, Kog'Maw, Kindred April 17, LoLdle 650: Ornn, Viktor, Naafiri, Amumu, Darius

Ornn, Viktor, Naafiri, Amumu, Darius April 16, LoLdle 649: Jarvan IV, Vayne, Irelia, Lee Sin, Gwen

Jarvan IV, Vayne, Irelia, Lee Sin, Gwen April 15, LoLdle 648: Quinn, Kindred, Zed, Xayah, Katarina

Quinn, Kindred, Zed, Xayah, Katarina April 14, LoLdle 647: Galio, Malphite, Rakan, Sejuani, Lux

Galio, Malphite, Rakan, Sejuani, Lux April 13, LoLdle 646: Aurelion Sol, Jarvan IV, Ryze, Zilean, Volibear

Aurelion Sol, Jarvan IV, Ryze, Zilean, Volibear April 12, LoLdle 645: Mordekaiser, Xin Zhao, Kassadin, Nocturne, Kennen

Mordekaiser, Xin Zhao, Kassadin, Nocturne, Kennen April 11, LoLdle 644: Garen, Ahri, Rammus, Olaf, Renekton

Garen, Ahri, Rammus, Olaf, Renekton April 10, LoLdle 643: Tryndamere, Vex, Nocturne, Yorick, Cho'Gath

Tryndamere, Vex, Nocturne, Yorick, Cho'Gath April 9, LoLdle 642: Kayn, Azir, Singed, Graves, Xerath

Kayn, Azir, Singed, Graves, Xerath April 8, LoLdle 641: Fizz, Soraka, Karthus, Poppy, Syndra

The answers to the 659th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on April 26, 2024.