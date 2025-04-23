Ifa VA in Genshin Impact: Official Japanese voice actor and notable works

Ifa is a Genshin Impact character from the Flower-Feather clan in Natlan. He was recently drip-marketed as an Anemo unit by HoYoverse on April 1, 2025. His rarity and gameplay details are yet to be revealed, and this information will be disclosed during the Genshin Impact 5.6 Special Program on April 25, 2025. However, Ifa's JP voice actor was announced by HoYoverse on their Japanese X account.

Ifa was also present in the version 5.5 event quest, Tournament of Glory in Bloom. This article will talk about Ifa's JP VA in Genshin Impact and some of their other notable roles in the voice acting industry.

Ifa's Japanese voice actor in Genshin Impact

Initially, HoYoverse announced that Ifa's Japanese VA would be Morikubo Shoutarou. However, they also announced on X later that he was forced to withdraw from the Genshin project due to various circumstances.

On March 14, 2025, Genshin Impact announced from their JP X account that Terashima Junta would play the role of Ifa. He also voiced Ifa for the 5.5 event quest, Tournament of Glory in Bloom. He is a popular voice actor who has worked on various animes, video games, and a few songs.

Terashima Junta started his voice acting career in 2009, and has worked on numerous projects like Boruto, Haikyuu!!, Inazuma Eleven Go, and Ao-chan Can't Study!. Apart from this, he started his career as a singer in 2019 with the release of 29 + 1: Miso, Joy Source, and Soul To. Some of Terashima Junta's notable performances include:

Hyoga Yukimura in Inazuma Eleven Go

in Inazuma Eleven Go Kosuke Sakunami and Takeharu Futamata in Haikyuu!! Second Season

in Haikyuu!! Second Season Mamoru Fujimura in TsukiPro the Animation

in TsukiPro the Animation Keiichi Naruse in Papa Datte, Shitai

in Papa Datte, Shitai Osuke Kiryu in Kono Oto Tomare! Sounds of Life

in Kono Oto Tomare! Sounds of Life Takumi Kijima in Ao-chan Can't Study!

in Ao-chan Can't Study! Hisoka Mikage in A3! Season Autumn & Winter

in A3! Season Autumn & Winter Code in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Fucho Sonoda in Tribe Nine

in Tribe Nine Shiki Ando in Paradox Live the Animation

in Paradox Live the Animation Shota in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again

in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again Rein in I Parry Everything

Junta has also worked on some anime video games, reprising his roles in titles like Inazuma Eleven Go and A3!. Terashima Junta has also worked in the gaming industry, voicing characters like Shin Ichijo in King of Prism: Prism Rush! Live, and also voiced the same for other King of Prism movies.

Ifa's voice actors for other languages have also been announced, as he is present in version 5.5. Jonny Loquasta for the English dub, Lu Shujun for the Chinese dub, and Park Ki-wook for the Korean dub.

