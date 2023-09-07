Imaginary character tier list for Honkai Star Rail version 1.3

In Honkai Star Rail, the massive action-adventure space odyssey title released by HoYoverse, numerous characters have various Path and element affiliations. Each character follows different elements and can damage enemies of the same element with their abilities. While some characters wield the same element, they hail from different paths and excel in various fields.

The Imaginary element houses the best healer in the game and one of Star Rail's best damage dealers. Players eager to know the best Imaginary characters can refer to this article, which classifies each Imaginary unit into a tier list as of Honkai Star Rail version 1.3.

Disclaimer: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae and Luocha are the best Imaginary characters in Honkai Star Rail version 1.3

All playable Imaginary characters in Honkai Star Rail placed in a tier list (Image via HoYoverse)

The image above displays all playable Imaginary characters placed and classified in a tier list. For a fair judgment, each Imaginary character is examined in various activities without Eidolons.

SS tier

Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

The Imaginary characters under this tier are phenomenal and shine on the battlefield with very little investment. The SS tier characters are:

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Luocha

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is the newest character in Honkai Star Rail with massive damage-dealing potential. On the other hand, Luocha specializes in healing his allies with his kit and hinders his opposition movement simultaneously. He also attained and held the best healer spot ever since his release.

S tier

Welt (Image via HoYoverse)

The Character with Imaginary element affiliation under this tier is excellent, but they require a significant amount of investment to make an impact on the battlefield. The S tier Imaginary unit is:

Welt

Welt is a phenomenal unit who excels in impeding his enemy's movement while inflicting Imaginary damage at the same time. Aside from shining on the battlefield, he can clear multiple end-game activities in Honkai Star Rail.

A tier

Yukong (Image via HoYoverse)

The Imaginary character under this tier can shine on the battlefield with a proper build and team composition. The A tier Imaginary unit is:

Yukong

Yukong is an excellent character with extraordinary supporting abilities. She can aid her allies by providing damage-oriented buffs to them on the battlefield but requires higher Eidolons to unlock her full potential.