Twitch streamer ImVigy's brother tricks him into wearing a dress after pretending to be a viewer for 16 months

Twitch streamer Zack "ImVigy" was handed the ultimate 16-month prank by none other than his own brother, who had tricked him into thinking he was a viewer.

For over a year, ImVigy's brother (who goes by the Twitch handle Chrono_Crosser) convinced the streamer that he was a loyal fan, playing the part extremely well and revealing his identity at Vigy's most vulnerable moment.

ImVigy's most loyal subscriber turns out to be his own brother and viewers think the prank was sweet

Zack "ImVigy" was the victim of his own brother's Twitch prank, which is one for the ages. The content creator became close friends with one of his viewers after interacting with them for over a year. His "friend", Chrono_Crosser, had subscribed to him for most of the time they knew each other as well.

ImVigy had no idea what was coming to him when Chrono decided to unveil his real identity after getting the streamer to wear a dress and wig.

Chrono had sent a donation to ImVigy with a message that told him to look at his phone. ImVigy picked up his phone and after staring at his screen for a bit, he began to yell in shock while taking long pauses in between:

"No f***ing shot. You're f***ing kidding me. You're f***ing kidding me, right? You are f***ing kidding me, right?"

ImVigy grabbed his head, speechless at what he had just seen at the time. He finally spoke up again and said in between wheezes of laughter:

"Guys. Guys, can we get a big hello. Hold on, hold on, can we get a big hello to Chrono, because I just found out that's my f***ing brother."

The streamer's chat went wild, with viewers in disbelief at what they had just heard. Chrono_Crosser is well known to Vigy's viewers as he was close with the community. Chrono explained,

"16 months ago I found out my younger brother is a Twitch streamer. I've secretly subbed/watched almost every stream since then. We're 10 years apart and in different states so he has no idea it's me. I set out on a goal of eventually convincing him to twerk on stream wearing a dress. Today, after 16 months it finally culminated."

Later during the stream, when ImVigy was still trying to collect himself from the shock of the reveal, Chrono said something that made the streamer cackle:

"Everytime you called me bro I laughed"

Users of the subreddit Livestream Fail commented that the entire prank was well-thought out and quite sweet in nature.

ImVigy created his Twitch channel on 10 May 2018. He currently has 1.5K followers and around 10 to 20 viewers per livestream, one of them being Chrono. He mainly streams Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege and occasionally Valorant.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Twitch pranks are a fun way to connect with streamers and viewers, so long as they are harmless. A prank can easily fall into dangerous territory, however, such as the one executed on Dellor.

Edited by Sabine Algur