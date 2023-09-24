India gets eliminated from Asian Games 2023 EA Sports FC Online after losing to China and Kuwait

The India eSports team kicked off their journey in the Asian Games 2023 on September 24, 2023, with two Indian players, Charanjot Singh and Karman Singh Tikka, participating in EA Sports FC Online. Both carried the hopes of many football eSports fans in the country. Their quest for a medal started in the round of 32 against China and Bahrain, which they both lost and entered the Loser’s Bracket round.

From there, Karman Singh couldn’t last long, However, Charanjot Singh dismantled all opponents until he faced Jiacheng Liu in round 4 of the Loser’s Bracket and lost it.

The event was held in the Hangzhou eSports Centre, China, which officially recognizes eSports as a part of every other sport. There was a buzz around the EA Sports Online team as Charanjot Singh has won multiple international tournaments before. In this article, you will see the match results of the Indian eSports team that took part in EA Sports FC Online.

The Indian EA Sports Online team was dominated in the round of 32

Indian players were dominated in the round of 32 in EA Sports Online of the Asian Games 2023. The losses led to Charanjot Singh and Karman Singh Tikka playing in the Loser’s Bracket after that. Here are the results for the round of 32:

Charanjot Singh (India) vs. Jiacheng Liu (China)

India Sets China 0 1 1 0 2 1 0 Score 2

Charanjot Singh lost to Jiacheng in consecutive sets. Liu dominated both matches and left no crumbs for the Indians to collect.

Karman Singh Tikka (India) vs. Abdulaziz Abdullatif Faqeehi (Bahrain)

India Sets Bahrain 1 1 0 0 2 1 0 3 1 1 Score 2

Karman Singh started the contest with a win against A. Faqeehi. However, the Bahrain eSports player made a tremendous comeback to snatch the next two sets away from the Indian eSports player and grabbed the victory.

Loser’s Bracket saw hope in Charanjot Singh

The Loser’s Bracket round featured all the EA Sports FC Online players who lost in the round of 32. The Indian eSports team of Charanjot Singh and Karman Singh Tikka competed in the knockout Loser’s Bracket of the 2023 Asian Games. Although Charanjot had been winning consistently, he eventually lost to Liu for the second time in round 4. This is how the matches rounded up:

Loser’s Bracket Round 1

Charanjot Singh (India) vs. Jorrel Aristorenas (Philippines)

India Sets Philippines 1 1 0 1 2 0 2 Score 0

Match won: Charanjot Singh

Karman Singh Tikka (India) vs. Abdelrahman Kiswani (Palestine)

India Sets Palestine 0 1 1 1 2 0 1 3 0 2 Score 1

Match won: Karman Singh Tikka

Loser’s Bracket Round 2

Charanjot Singh (India) vs. M. Khaled Rashed Alrowaihk (Bahrain)

India Sets Bahrain 0 1 1 1 2 0 1 3 0 2 Score 1

Match won: Charanjot Singh

Karman Singh Tikka (India) vs. Meshari Aldhafiri (Kuwait)

Karman Singh Tikka was knocked out from the Asian Games 2023 after losing this match to Meshari Aldhafiri.

India Sets Kuwait 1 1 0 0 2 1 0 3 1 1 Score 2

Match won: Meshari Aldhafiri

Loser’s Bracket Round 3

Charanjot Singh (India) vs. Olzhas Yessentayev (Kazakhstan)

India Sets Kazakhstan 1 1 0 1 2 0 2 Score 0

Match won: Charanjot Singh

Loser’s Bracket Round 4

Charanjot Singh (India) vs. Jiacheng Liu (China)

Charanjot Singh's elimination marked the Indian EA Sports Online eSports team's exit without any medals.

India Sets China 0 1 1 0 2 1 0 Score 2

Match won: Jiacheng Liu

