India's Antidote, Rite2Ace enter top 15 of world's highest K/D Valorant player rankings

If there was any more proof required that the Velocity Gaming roster is indeed the ‘creme de la creme’ of India’s homebred Valorant talents, then here is a bit of information that you can ponder on.

screengrab from vlr.gg

According to the vlr.gg charts, both Tejas “Rite2Ace” Sawant and Sabyasachi “Antidote” Bose have comfortably made it to the top 15 in the international K/D standings.

Previously, vlr.gg had also voted Velocity Gaming as one of the best teams in the Asia-Pacific region. They currently hold the spot of number 3 below Thailand’s Attack All Round and Japan’s Absolute Jupiter, at the time of writing this article.

As the standings in the vlr.gg website are updated every hour, the rankings are subject to change. However, we don’t feel Velocity Gaming will be giving away the top 10 spot anytime soon, even after their recent defeat at the hands of Global Esports, in the Upper Bracket finals of The Esports Club Valorant Challenger Series 2.

And though Global Esports handed Velocity Gaming the first defeat of their professional Valorant career, they still will remain the top dogs of India.

Antidote is ‘numero uno’ in Asia-Pacific Valorant standings.

Screegrab from vlr.gg

Antidote boasts the highest K/D in the entirety of the Asia-Pacific region, and he is closely followed by Rite2Ace, who currently enjoys the second spot.

Their captain and in-game leader, Anuj “Amaterasu” Sharma, is not far off in the list as well, and he is sitting 4th, right below Japan’s “neth,” who is the star player from Crazy Racoon.

Antidote has been incredibly proficient with the Operator in Valorant. He brought a lot of his amazing mechanics from CS: GO to Riot’s new shooter and has one of the cleanest Jett’s in the nation.