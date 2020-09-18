Velocity Gaming becomes first Indian team to enter Valorant Asia top 10 rankings

Well, it’s quite a proud movement for the Indian Valorant esports scene, when the home-grown talents of the subcontinent finally get to break into the top 10 of the Asia-Pacific rankings.

According to the latest census by vrl.gg, Velocity Gaming are by far one of the most successful Valorant teams in the region.

Not only did they ‘just’ break into the top 10 of the list, but are also sitting comfortably in the 2nd position (as of writing this article), with an overall rating of 1633.

Velocity Gaming sitting 2nd (image from vlr.gg)

When comparing them to the top Valorant teams of both EU and NA, Velocity Gaming doesn’t seem to be all that far off.

In NA, Sentinels have overtaken TSM and are sitting with a rating of 1950, with the former having a rating of 1852. The most dominant team of EU, G2 Esports, on the other hand, are sitting first with a rating of 2013.

(Disclaimer: As the ratings are always being updated by vrl.gg, the numbers might constantly keep changing)

Hence if we consider the ratings, Velocity Gaming doesn’t only boast the capability of making it to the top in just the Asia-Pacific region, but internationally as well.

Velocity Gaming are the most dominant Valorant roster in South Asia

Velocity Gaming signing Team Vertigo (image credits: Velocity Gaming)

Ever since the esports organization, Velocity Gaming, took the Team Vertigo roster under their wings, Indian Valorant fans have had very high expectations from them.

And we won’t be lying when we say that the super squad have made good on every promise. When it comes to the Indian Valorant tournaments, hosted by The Esports Club, Aorus South Asia, and NODWIN Gaming, Velocity Gaming have been steamrolling through the competition.

They have been stomping the opposition all through the tournament and making the finals look like a very one-sided affair.

Under the leadership and shot-calling of Anuj ‘ameterasu’ Sharma, Velocity gaming are slowly gaining the reputation of being one of the best Valorant teams in Asia Pacific.

Boasting talents such as Tejas ‘rite2ace’ Sawant, Karan ‘excali’ Mhaswadkar, Sabyasachi ‘antidote’ Bose, and Vibhor ‘Vibhor’ Vaid, the roster is set to achieve great heights once the Indian Valorant esports scene finally takes off.