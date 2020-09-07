In the first tournament of The Esports Club’s 5 Valorant tournament series, Tejas “Rite2Ace” Sawant leads Velocity Gaming to a 3-1 win against Team GodSquad.

For a tournament that collectively boasted a prize pool of INR 7,50,000, fans were hoping for a game where both the teams will have to fight tooth and nail for the win.

But in reality, The Esports Club Valorant Challenger Series Tournament 1 finals was a very one-sided affair, and Velocity Gaming rolled over Team GodSquad in what felt like a very easy stomp in the Grand Final.

Tejas “Rite2Ace” Sawant popped off in the Grand Finals

Once hailed as one of the most celebrated CS: GO professionals in India, Tejas has long since moved onto Valorant and signed up with Velocity Gaming.

In a roster that is made up of such heavy hitters like Karan “excali” Mhaswadkar, Sabyasachi “antidote” Bose, Anuj “ameterasu” Sharma, and Vibhor “Vibhor” Vaid, Tejas stood out as the defining player in the finals, and his Sova was absolutely insane.

Known primarily for his Sage and Sova gameplay, Tejas was leaning more on his Sova this time around, but you can’t really blame him after Sage’s kit got gutted in the Valorant’s patch 1.07.

The first map, Ascent, against Team GodSquad ended 13-7 where Excali topped the KDA charts with 21 kills, with Tejas following close with a 17.

The second game on Bind was a bit closer and the map ended with Tejas making a 3v1 clutch against Team GodSquad, with his Sova. Tejas topped the frag count in Bind with 23 kills and had the highest ACS of 286.

Tejas makes an insane clutch play on Bind (image from The Esports Club)

Advertisement

However, the third map on Haven didn’t go as well as Velocity Gaming would have liked it to, and even though they were leading 11-8 late into the match, Team GodSquad turned it around to win out the map 13-11.

DEATHMAKER and Rexy had an incredible performance on Jett and Omen respectively, and they provided Team GodSquad a second shot at the Grand Finals.

The last game on Split was a one-sided stomp fest for Velocity Gaming, and they won it with a 13-4 scoreline. Both Tejas and Excali had the highest kill score this time around, and they both had a 17 kill score.

The final game on Split was a stomp (image Credits: The Esports Club)

Velocity Gaming lead by Tejas "Rite2Ace" Sawant is by far the most dominant Valorant team in India, and we feel that they will remain so for some time now.