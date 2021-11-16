India vs Namibia in IESF World Championship CS: GO - Start time, where to watch, teams, prediction, and more

CS: GO IESF World Championship 2021 is set to begin today as 11 teams across nine different regions will battle it out for the lion's share of a massive prize pool of US$20,000. It is going to be a LAN event hosted in Ice Mall, Eilat.

The teams will represent their country and try to make their nation proud on an international stage. Wicked Gaming will represent India and the South Asian region in the CS: GO IESF World Championship 2021, whereas Team Namibia will represent the whole African region in the LAN event.

The teams are divided into three groups and will go through a double round-robin format. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the CS: GO IESF World Championship 2021 Playoffs.

India vs Namibia: Who will win the first match of CS: GO IESF World Championship 2021?

India and Namibia will start their CS: GO IESF World Championship 2021 campaign with a match against each other. Both teams are in Group B, along with Team Sweden and Team Kosovo. The two teams are ready to give their best to start their campaign on a higher note.

Predictions

It is very tough to predict the winners of the match as both teams are capable of winning the game. However, based on the current form, India has a slight advantage going into the tournament. With players like Defaulter and Killswitch in the team, Team India can do wonders.

However, Namibia has the potential to succeed over any team in the tournament. And players like Fluye and TheEzZ can be nightmares for any team.

Head-to-head

The two teams will face each other for the first time in an official match. It will be interesting to see who takes the lead in the head-to-head after the match.

Recent results

Team India has had three wins in their last five matches in official tournaments, whereas Team Namibia failed to register a single win in their last five games.

Possible rosters

Both teams may go with the following lineups in today's CS: GO IESF World Championship 2021 group stage tie.

India:

Defaulter

KillSwitch

Crazygamer

MCG1LLZzZ

Lynx

Namibia:

Fluye

TheEzZ

NoWher3

P9T

Shackles

When and where to watch

Fans can watch the match between Team India and Team Namibia on IESF's official Youtube and Twitch channels on November 16 from 16:00 IST.

Edited by Shaheen Banu