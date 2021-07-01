Indiefoxx loses her Twitch Partnership after 6th ban and controversial ASMR stream

Indiefoxx has found out the hard way that rules are meant to be followed. Twitch went from unceremoniously giving her the weekend off to now removing her partnership status with the platform.
It goes without saying that Indiefoxx has been pushing the envelope when it comes to content limitations. A while ago, Indiefoxx and Amourant were hit with a three-day ban after streaming "suggestive content" on the platform.
While the bans were not permanent, they were a stern warning. Both the streamers were piggybacking on the ASMR meta and masquerading under the category on a false pretext. This not only hampered the reputation of the category itself but also denied smaller content creators from getting visibility.
Popular streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys and many others also spoke up about the issue. By the looks of it, Twitch has finally taken some serious steps to stop streamers from abusing the platform.
Indiefoxx left high and dry after Twitch Partnership loss
After her sixth ban in 2021, Indiefoxx finally lost her partnership status with Twitch. Following the controversial ASMR content debacle that left the internet divided, it would seem that Twitch has finally woken up and taken notice.
According to a Tweet from CommanderRoot, Indiefoxx is no longer a valid Twitch Partner. In addition to no longer being a partner, she is currently not even an affiliate. While she can indeed create content, there are now several limitations that will affect the revenue stream and other factors, such as visibility on the platform.
Suffice to say, given how bad the situation is, Indiefoxx will more than likely be leaving the platform following the decision made by Twitch. By all accounts, given the negativity and backlash from fans and other content creators, it's highly doubtful the platform will be backtracking on its decision.
How does the community feel about the decisions?
As always, the community is left divided. Some wholeheartedly welcome the ban, while others still fail to understand the severity of the issue, stating that she did nothing wrong. Here are a few reactions.
Nonetheless, it's left to be seen how Twitch deals with others who may piggyback and misuse categories in the future. While Indiefoxx's partnership removal may not be the end of her career, it does send a powerful message to others who abuse the platform for benefits.
