Indiefoxx loses her Twitch Partnership after 6th ban and controversial ASMR stream

Indiefoxx has found out the hard way that rules are meant to be followed. Twitch went from unceremoniously giving her the weekend off to now removing her partnership status with the platform.

It goes without saying that Indiefoxx has been pushing the envelope when it comes to content limitations. A while ago, Indiefoxx and Amourant were hit with a three-day ban after streaming "suggestive content" on the platform.

They saw how hard we've been working and wanted to give us the weekend off. — Indiefoxx 🌙 OF (@indiefoxxlive) June 19, 2021

While the bans were not permanent, they were a stern warning. Both the streamers were piggybacking on the ASMR meta and masquerading under the category on a false pretext. This not only hampered the reputation of the category itself but also denied smaller content creators from getting visibility.

Popular streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys and many others also spoke up about the issue. By the looks of it, Twitch has finally taken some serious steps to stop streamers from abusing the platform.

Indiefoxx left high and dry after Twitch Partnership loss

After her sixth ban in 2021, Indiefoxx finally lost her partnership status with Twitch. Following the controversial ASMR content debacle that left the internet divided, it would seem that Twitch has finally woken up and taken notice.

as per @CommanderRoot, Indiefoxx has lost partnership and affiliate status on Twitch



this LIKELY signals a permanent ban, but does NOT guarantee it. regardless this is a huge hit and a warning to others pic.twitter.com/ZH18fJZPsq — HUNTER (@HUN2R) July 1, 2021

According to a Tweet from CommanderRoot, Indiefoxx is no longer a valid Twitch Partner. In addition to no longer being a partner, she is currently not even an affiliate. While she can indeed create content, there are now several limitations that will affect the revenue stream and other factors, such as visibility on the platform.

Suffice to say, given how bad the situation is, Indiefoxx will more than likely be leaving the platform following the decision made by Twitch. By all accounts, given the negativity and backlash from fans and other content creators, it's highly doubtful the platform will be backtracking on its decision.

IndieFoxx has been banned 6 times in 6 months and yet retains not only her twitch account but her PARTNERSHIP. I wouldn't be interested in streaming on twitch ever but wow I imagine there are THOUSANDS of people who were permanently banned for so much less or removed from partner pic.twitter.com/SW75aFqbxr — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) June 29, 2021

How does the community feel about the decisions?

As always, the community is left divided. Some wholeheartedly welcome the ban, while others still fail to understand the severity of the issue, stating that she did nothing wrong. Here are a few reactions.

so — HECKSAR (@HECKS4R) July 1, 2021

Why didn't they revoke Amouranth's then? pretty sure that was her 5th or 6th ban last week from all those statistics. Honestly 3 strikes you're out should be the policy and they should grow a backbone and use it. — Pixi Glow (@PixiGlow) July 1, 2021

Indiefoxx is permanently banned? How do you know? — Spooky Skeletons (@SpookyYT) July 1, 2021

Why she keep getting ban? Was she leaning over front of the camera? Was she spinning around a pole and people throwing money at her? She shown a PornHub video? I don't believe she done any of these live on Twitch. Chill out. lol — Mitchell or Dunard Garaus (@Dullaron) July 1, 2021

I’m sick and tired of twitch.



Indiefoxx DID nothing wrong, unban here IMMEDIATELY she is my favourite streamer I don’t know what I will do without her https://t.co/HvCvlkP2ME — logan (@Restfulsleet) July 1, 2021

Nonetheless, it's left to be seen how Twitch deals with others who may piggyback and misuse categories in the future. While Indiefoxx's partnership removal may not be the end of her career, it does send a powerful message to others who abuse the platform for benefits.

