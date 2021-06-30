xQc reacts to Indiefoxx getting banned for the 6th time in a year, trolls Twitch staff hilariously

Most of the Twitch community by now knows about the recent ban on the streamer Indiefoxx. After receiving the 'weekend off' from Twitch merely a few days ago, the ASMR streamer has received a ban (for reasons unknown) from the platform yet again. Counting this instance, it is the sixth time she has received a ban from Twitch this year alone.

But wait, it gets better. The iconic Twitch streamer and former Overwatch pro Félix 'xQc' Lengyel recently reacted to this news and perhaps spoke for the entire community when he literally gasped at the news. He stuttered and said "Aga-- Aga-- Again!"

xQc hilariously mocks Twitch mods over the indiefoxx ban

Indiefoxx recently received a ban from Twitch, along with fellow streamer Amouranth, for suggestive content. While everyone has the liberty to broadcast what they want on the streaming platform, the absence of age restrictions might lead impressionable viewers to places they shouldn't be in.

Overall, the Twitch community has been largely negative towards this streamer, calling her out as rather harmful to the platform. There have been quite a lot of viewers backing this belief.

However, the rage around this incident is directed at a different issue. Usually, Twitch issues a permanent ban on streamers after three bans. How Indiefoxx could stay on until the sixth is still a mystery.

xQc hilariously role-played how it must have gone down at the Twitch office with this issue and mocked the steps the platform has taken against Indiefoxx so far. He showed people working for the platform bargaining about how many days they should ban this streamer for, with the bargain ending at "4.5 days".

xQc himself has been quite a colorful figure in the streaming community over the years. He has received multiple bans from the GTA RP server, NoPixel. However, he cannot seem to get his head around the fact that someone got banned from Twitch six times in one year. And frankly, neither can the fans.

