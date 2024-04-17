Infection Free Zone “Building Disappearing from Map” error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Infection Free Zone players are running into a performance issue where the buildings are disappearing from the map. This is preventing them from completing the repairs of the buildings or sending their squad home. It’s one of the more annoying errors to deal with in the game because there is no permanent fix available to solve it.

Fortunately, the community has come up with some workarounds, which seem to be temporarily dealing with the bug. This Infection Free Zone guide will go over how you can deal with the “Building Disappearing from Map” error in the survival game.

NOTE: The fixes mentioned below may not necessarily work for everyone. However, it is worth trying until the developers officially release a patch.

How to fix the “Building Disappearing from Map” error in Infection Free Zone

The building disappearing from Infection Free Zone error occurs when there is a bug in the game files, or if there is a corrupt file in the installation directory. While there are not too many ways to deal with it, here are a few things that you can try:

1) Restart the game

While it may not look like much of a fix, many in the community have mentioned that by restarting Infection Free Zone a couple of times they were able to bring the buildings back. So if the buildings are not coming back during your session, try restarting the title a few times to see if it fixes the issues.

2) Scan and fix the files

The error might be occurring because there are a few broken files in the installation directory. If that is the case, then you will need to head to the Steam client > Library > Select the game > Properties > Local Files > Scan and Fix.

This will start a process that will automatically go over all the files in the installation directory and fix the ones that may have been damaged.

3) Re-install the game

This might seem like a rather drastic step to take but another way of fixing the issue will be to re-install the title itself. If the above fixes are not working uninstall the title from the client and then re-install it.

4) Wait for a patch

Infection Free Zone has dropped with a lot of performance issues that the developers are looking to fix in future updates. So if the above fixes fail, then you will need to wait for a patch to solve the issue for you.

