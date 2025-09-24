Infinity Nikki 1.10 release date announced

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified Sep 24, 2025 17:54 GMT
Global launch date for Infinity Nikki 1.10 announced (Image via Infold Games)
Global launch date for Infinity Nikki 1.10 announced (Image via Infold Games)

The global release date for the Infinity Nikki 1.10 update has been officially revealed by Infold Games. The upcoming version will be going live on September 28, 2025 (UTC -7), and is titled "Golden Season". This update once again focuses on the Pieceys in the Abandoned District, with the both the main and world quests focusing on these adorable NPC characters. Events related to the Pieceys will also be available for players to take part in during Golden Season. Since fashionable outfits are the heart of Infinity Nikki, the version 1.10 update will add gorgeous new outfits to the game for players to collect as well.

This article provides more information about the Infinity Nikki 1.10 update, as revealed by Infold Games in the Golden Season preview teaser.

Global release date for Infinity Nikki 1.10

According to the developers, Infinity Nikki 1.10 will be released worldwide across all servers on September 28, 2025 (UTC -7). While the exact release timing for the update hasn't been revealed as of yet, standard patterns suggest that the new version will go live on the aforementioned date at 8 PM (UTC -7). An official announcement regarding the global release schedule for Infinity Nikki 1.10 will be announced by Infold Games shortly.

The preview teaser for the update hints at the main storyline for the patch involving some sort of secret investigation involving the Pieceys of the Abandoned District in Miraland, with Nikki and Momo helping the Pieceys in their attempt to find the suspect behind the attack on the Sovereign of Sexy. In the trailer, Nikki can be seen addressing an unknown individual, and claiming that if they don't answer her questions, she will need to treat them as a suspect and detain them. Players interested in finding out who this mysterious individual is should definitely tune in to the main event story once version 1.10 goes live.

The teaser post for Golden Season provides a sneak peek into the update and aims to whet players' appetites with these lines:

"In this gilded season, travelers arrive with more than just their luggage. They carry heavy, untold stories... and sins long in the making. Rookie detective, ready yourself for the challenges ahead. Together, let's brave the stormy nights and welcome the bright, clear dawn!"
New content in Infinity Nikki 1.10

Infinity Nikki 1.10 will reward players with a free 3-star outfit (Image via Infold Games)
Infinity Nikki 1.10 will reward players with a free 3-star outfit (Image via Infold Games)

After the release of Infinity Nikki 1.10, players can take part in the Exclusive Story quest "Nikki's Case File: The Golden Secret", along with other World and Random quests in the "Harvest Abundance" quest series. There will also be plenty of events related to Golden Season, such as "Immerse in the Golden Night", "Old Cellar Fragrance", "Choo Choo Train Conductor", "Press-off Showdown", "Golden Piecey Train", and more.

Apart from the 5-star and 4-star Resonance outfits, players will also be able to claim the free 3-star outfit 'Wheat & Sunlight' by participating in the Windswept Wheat event.

