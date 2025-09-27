Infinity Nikki 1.10 release date, server maintenance start and end time

Infinity Nikki 1.10 will be releasing on September 28, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7). This will be the game's tenth major version update, and will introduce plenty of new quests, events, and QoL improvements for the Home system. New banners and outfits adhering to the theme of the patch &quot;Golden Season&quot; will also be available for players to pull on and collect once the new version goes live.As per standard pattern, there will be a scheduled maintenance period before the release of the new update, during which all servers for the game will be offline. For the upcoming update, maintenance is expected to last for a little over seven hours, following which the game will be updated to the newest version.This article provides information regarding the global server maintenance schedules for the Infinity Nikki 1.10 update.Server downtime duration and maintenance timings for Infinity Nikki 1.10 updateAs announced by the developers, maintenance for the Infinity Nikki 1.10 update will begin on September 28, 2025, at 12:50 PM (UTC -7), and will last for seven hours and 10 minutes. For this duration, players will not be able to log in to the game, so it is recommended that all dailies, weekly tasks, and other pre-planned activites be completed prior to this downtime. Once maintenance is over, Infinity Nikki 1.10 will go live on September 28, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7).Players can check the list below to track the server maintenance schedule across a variety of servers and time zones:America (September 28, 2025)Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 12:50 pm - 8 pmMountain Daylight Time (MDT): 1:50 pm - 9 pmCentral Daylight Time (CDT): 2:50 pm - 10 pmEastern Daylight Time (EDT): 3:50 pm - 11 pmEurope (September 28-29, 2025)Western European Summer Time (WEST): 8:50 pm - 4 amCentral European Summer Time (CEST): 9:50 pm - 5 amEastern European Summer Time (EEST): 10:50 pm - 6 amAsia (September 29, 2025)Indian Standard Time (IST): 1:20 am - 8:30 amChina Standard Time (CST): 3:50 am - 11 amJapanese Standard Time (JST): 4:50 am - 12 pmKorea Standard Time (KST): 4:50 am - 12 pmOnce Infinity Nikki 1.10 is live, players can log in to the game to receive a compensation of 300 Diamonds and 1 Resonite Crystal.Also read: How to get and use Astralites in Infinity NikkiFollow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates and guides.