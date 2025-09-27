  • home icon
Infinity Nikki 1.10 release date, server maintenance start and end time

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified Sep 27, 2025 19:55 GMT
Global maintenance schedule for the Infinity Nikki 1.10 update (Image via Infold Games)
Global maintenance schedule for the Infinity Nikki 1.10 update (Image via Infold Games)

Infinity Nikki 1.10 will be releasing on September 28, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7). This will be the game's tenth major version update, and will introduce plenty of new quests, events, and QoL improvements for the Home system. New banners and outfits adhering to the theme of the patch "Golden Season" will also be available for players to pull on and collect once the new version goes live.

As per standard pattern, there will be a scheduled maintenance period before the release of the new update, during which all servers for the game will be offline. For the upcoming update, maintenance is expected to last for a little over seven hours, following which the game will be updated to the newest version.

This article provides information regarding the global server maintenance schedules for the Infinity Nikki 1.10 update.

Server downtime duration and maintenance timings for Infinity Nikki 1.10 update

As announced by the developers, maintenance for the Infinity Nikki 1.10 update will begin on September 28, 2025, at 12:50 PM (UTC -7), and will last for seven hours and 10 minutes. For this duration, players will not be able to log in to the game, so it is recommended that all dailies, weekly tasks, and other pre-planned activites be completed prior to this downtime. Once maintenance is over, Infinity Nikki 1.10 will go live on September 28, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7).

Players can check the list below to track the server maintenance schedule across a variety of servers and time zones:

America (September 28, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 12:50 pm - 8 pm
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 1:50 pm - 9 pm
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): 2:50 pm - 10 pm
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 3:50 pm - 11 pm

Europe (September 28-29, 2025)

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): 8:50 pm - 4 am
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): 9:50 pm - 5 am
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 10:50 pm - 6 am
Asia (September 29, 2025)

  • Indian Standard Time (IST): 1:20 am - 8:30 am
  • China Standard Time (CST): 3:50 am - 11 am
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): 4:50 am - 12 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 4:50 am - 12 pm

Once Infinity Nikki 1.10 is live, players can log in to the game to receive a compensation of 300 Diamonds and 1 Resonite Crystal.

Aishwarya Ghosh

Aishwarya Ghosh

With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.

This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.

The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.

Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles.

Edited by Aishwarya Ghosh
