Infinity Nikki 1.10 second half banners, release timings, and countdown

Infold Games has announced the banner schedule for the second half of Infinity Nikki 1.10, which will be going live on October 14, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7). As per standard pattern, two new 4-star outfits will be featured on the second half Resonance banners, which will be available for players to pull till the end of the patch (on October 27, 2025).This article provides detailed information regarding the banners and their release timings for phase II of Infinity Nikki 1.10.New banners in Infinity Nikki 1.10 second halfAs mentioned, there will be two new banners in the second half of Infinity Nikki 1.10, featuring the following outfits:Courtyard Flowers (4-star)Cloud Reverie (4-star)Here are the details about these outfits:Courtyard Flowers (4-star)New 4-star outfit Courtyard Flowers (Image via Infold Games)The 4-star outfit Courtyard Flowers will be available on the &quot;Blooming Afar&quot; Resonance banner in the second half of Infinity Nikki 1.10. This outfit has a Sweet main attribute, and an outfit ability that is meant to aid in Farming in the Home system. Titled &quot;Blooming Vines: Planting&quot;, this ability boosts crop growth speed in Home, and also increases the chances of obtaining rare crops while harvesting.Cloud Reverie (4-star)New 4-star outfit Cloud Reverie (Image via Infold Games)The 4-star outfit Cloud Reverie will be featured on the &quot;Distant Sunshowers&quot; Resonance banner in the second half of Infinity Nikki 1.10. This outfit's main attribute is Fresh, and it comes with a Whimsicality Ability titled &quot;Sunshine and Rain: Whimsicality&quot;. Upon using this ability, Nikki will be able to summon a special cloud fairy beside her, who can change the weather in Nikki's vicinity for the next few minutes.Release schedule and countdown for Infinity Nikki 1.10 second half bannersThe second half of Infinity Nikki 1.10 will go live on October 14, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7). There will be a one hour maintenance prior to this update, during which all servers for the game will be offline. Players can check the list below to find the exact release schedule for phase II of Infinity Nikki 1.10 across all major time zones:AmericaPacific Daylight Time (PDT): October 14, 2025, at 8 PMMountain Daylight Time (MDT): October 14, 2025, at 9 PMCentral Daylight Time (CDT): October 14, 2025, at 10 PMEastern Daylight Time (EDT): October 14, 2025, at 11 PMEuropeWestern European Summer Time (WEST): October 15, 2025, at 4 AMCentral European Summer Time (CEST): October 15, 2025, at 5 AMEastern European Summer Time (EEST): October 15, 2025, at 6 AMAsiaIndian Standard Time (IST): October 15, 2025, at 8:30 AMChina Standard Time (CST): October 15, 2025, at 11 AMJapanese Standard Time (JST): October 15, 2025, at 12 PMKorea Standard Time (KST): October 15, 2025, at 12 PMAdditionally, you can also keep an eye on the countdown below to track the remaining time till phase II of Infinity Nikki 1.10 is releases globally:Also read: Infinity Nikki Golden Album event guide