Infinity Nikki 1.2 Breezy Melodies banner release date, time and countdown

With Infinity Nikki version 1.2 currently in full swing, players are busy playing through the new content for the patch, which includes completing various limited-time quests and events. Another such limited-time event will soon be added to the game, which is the new Breezy Melodies outfit banner. This banner will be released on February 13, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC-7) and will feature the brand-new 4-star outfit Verdant Melodies.

This article provides more information regarding the release timings for the Breezy Melodies banner, including a countdown to help keep track of when you can log in to Infinity Nikki and pull for the new 4-Star outfit Verdant Melodies.

Breezy Melodies banner details in Infinity Nikki

The Breezy Melodies outfit banner, featuring the limited 4-star outfit Verdant Melodies, will be available in Infinity Nikki from February 13, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC-7) until the end of version 1.2 on February 25, 2025. Players can use Revelation Crystals to pull for the Verdant Melodies outfit as long as the banner lasts.

The Verdant Melodies outfit has a special effect that activates when players have the outfit equipped on Nikki. When collecting Hare Powder, Daisies, Sunny Orchids, and Rainy Orchids from the overworld, the handheld bouquet of the outfit will change to reflect the flower collected.

Infinity Nikki Breezy Melodies banner countdown

Below is a countdown so players can keep track of exactly when the new outfit banner will be released in Infinity Nikki:

Once the timer on this countdown hits zero, the Breezy Melodies banner will go live, and players can pull for the Verdant Melodies 4-Star outfit.

Additionally, here is a list mentioning the various timings for the release of the Breezy Melodies banner globally:

America

Pacific Standard Time (PST): February 13, 2024, at 7 PM

(PST): February 13, 2024, at 7 PM Mountain Standard Time (MST): February 13, 2024, at 8 PM

(MST): February 13, 2024, at 8 PM Central Standard Time (CST): February 13, 2024, at 9 PM

(CST): February 13, 2024, at 9 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST): February 13, 2024, at 10 PM

Europe

Western European Time (WET): February 14, 2025, at 3 AM

(WET): February 14, 2025, at 3 AM Central European Time (CET): February 14, 2025, at 4 AM

(CET): February 14, 2025, at 4 AM Eastern European Time (EET): February 14, 2025, at 5 AM

Asia

India Standard Time (IST): February 14, 2025, at 8:30 AM

(IST): February 14, 2025, at 8:30 AM China Standard Time (CST): February 14, 2025, at 11 AM

(CST): February 14, 2025, at 11 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST): February 14, 2025, at 12 PM

(JST): February 14, 2025, at 12 PM Korea Standard Time (KST): February 14, 2025, at 12 PM

