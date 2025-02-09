Infinity Nikki Find the Furry Friends quest guide

Find the Furry Friends is a limited-time quest in Infinity Nikki 1.2. and is part of the Leisurely Encounters section in the New Horizons Day event. Since the event is time limited, so are all the quests belonging to it. You can complete the Find the Furry Friends quest to earn valuable in-game rewards such as Diamonds, Shiny Bubbles, and Bling.

This guide details the Find the Furry Friends quest in Infinity Nikki, including its location and how to complete it.

Find the Furry Friends quest walkthrough in Infinity Nikki

Find the Furry Friends quest location

The location of the Find the Furry Friends quest in Florawish (Image via Sportskeeda/Infold Games)

The Find the Furry Friends quest is located at the Lakeside District in Florawish. To get here, teleport to the In Front of the Mayor's Residence Warp Spire and head south till you reach the docks. Climb the stairs and you will find the NPC Avaro standing by the railing. Walk up to him and click the "Talk" option to start the Find the Furry Friends quest.

Find the Furry Friends quest guide

Follow these steps to complete the Find the Furry Friends quest in Infinity Nikki:

Step 1: Interact with Avaro

Avaro will explain how he wants help finding the animals in the photos (Image via Sportskeeda/Infold Games)

Once you spot the NPC Avaro, walk up and interact with him. After a brief foreword where he explains to you how he has tried to take photos of cute animals, he will ask for Nikki's help to spot the animals in the photo.

Step 2: Point out the animals for Avaro

Avaro will show you three different pictures. You will need to find all the animals in the photos. These are all their locations:

Photo 1

Locations of all the animals in the first photo (Image via Sportskeeda/Infold Games)

In the first photo, you will need to find two Ambirds and three Shirtcats. The two Ambirds are on the roof and the balcony of the house on the right. Meanwhile, two of the Shirtcats are on the roof and the grass of the house on the right, while the third Shirtcat is located on the floor beside the chair placed on the terrace of the house on the left.

Photo 2

Locations of all the animals in the second photo (Image via Sportskeeda/Infold Games)

In the second photo, you will need to find two Ambirds and three Shirtcats again. The first Ambird is on the roof of the house on the left, while the second one can be found on the terrace of the tall white building to the right. As for the Shirtcats, two of them can be found on the pavements to the left and right of the tall white building, while the third one is on the balcony of the house to the extreme left.

Photo 3

Locations of all the animals in the third photo (Image via Sportskeeda/Infold Games)

You will once again need to find two Ambirds and three Shirtcats in the third photo. One Ambird can be found on the vines of the terrace on the left, while the other one is located to the right of the entryway on the ground floor. One Shirtcat is on the mansion's terrace, one on the ground floor (beside the bench), and the last one on the mansion's roof.

