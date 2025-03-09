Infinity Nikki 1.3 Dream Banquet outfit details, release timings, and countdown

A new 4-Star outfit titled Dream Banquet is scheduled to release soon in Infinity Nikki 1.3. This outfit will be on a limited-time Resonance banner, "Time of Serenity," which will go live on March 11, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7). The Dream Banquet also has a special effect that can be activated when players obtain and equip the full outfit.

Read on for more details about the Dream Banquet outfit in Infinity Nikki, along with its release times across various time zones.

Infinity Nikki: Dream Banquet outfit and banner details

As mentioned above, the Dream Banquet outfit will be available in Infinity Nikki starting on March 11, 2025, 8 PM (UTC -7), and will last till the end of version 1.3, which is on March 25, 2025. Players who want to pull for this outfit can do so by wishing on the Time of Serenity banner using Diamonds or Revelation Crystals.

The Dream Banquet is a 4-Star outfit that has "Fresh" as its main attribute, along with a special ability called "Tea Time: Whimsicality," which lets Nikki summon a gorgeous afternoon tea table replete with classy tableware. Do keep in mind that players will need to obtain and equip the entire Dream Banquet outfit to activate this ability.

Infinity Nikki: Dream Banquet release date, time, and countdown

Since the Dream Banquet outfit will be releasing at different times for different servers (and time zones), here is a list mentioning when the outfit will be available to pull across various time zones:

America

Pacific Standard Time (PST): March 11, 2025, at 7 PM

(PST): March 11, 2025, at 7 PM Mountain Standard Time (MST): March 11, 2025, at 8 PM

(MST): March 11, 2025, at 8 PM Central Standard Time (CST): March 11, 2025, at 9 PM

(CST): March 11, 2025, at 9 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST): March 11, 2025, at 10 PM

Europe

Western European Time (WET): March 12, 2025, at 3 AM

(WET): March 12, 2025, at 3 AM Central European Time (CET): March 12, 2025, at 4 AM

(CET): March 12, 2025, at 4 AM Eastern European Time (EET): March 12, 2025, at 5 AM

Asia

India Standard Time (IST): March 12, 2025, at 8:30 AM

(IST): March 12, 2025, at 8:30 AM China Standard Time (CST): March 12, 2025, at 11 AM

(CST): March 12, 2025, at 11 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST): March 12, 2025, at 12 PM

(JST): March 12, 2025, at 12 PM Korea Standard Time (KST): March 12, 2025, at 12 PM

Players can also keep an eye on the countdown below to track how much time is left before the Dream Banquet outfit will be available in Infinity Nikki:

