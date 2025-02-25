Infinity Nikki 1.3 server downtime and maintenance ending time

The maintenance schedule and server downtime timings for the Infinity Nikki 1.3 update have been announced by the developers. Maintenance for the upcoming version of the game will begin on February 25, 2025 at 12:30 PM (UTC-7), and will last seven and a half hours. During this time, all the game's servers will be offline, and players will cannot access the game.

Maintenance for version 1.3 will end on February 25, 2025 at 8 PM (UTC-7). Once servers are back online after maintenance ends, players can login to the game and play the new content in the upcoming patch.

This article provides detailed information regarding the server downtime and maintenance ending timings across various timezones for Infinity Nikki 1.3.

Server downtime duration and maintenance ending timings for Infinity Nikki 1.3 update

As mentioned, maintenance for Infinity Nikki 1.3 will begin on February 25, 2025 at 12:30 PM (UTC-7). As per the official announcement, servers will go offline at this time, and undergo maintenance for a duration of almost eight hours. Maintenance is scheduled to end at 8 PM (UTC-7), following which version 1.3 will go live. This version will be released simultaneously across all servers, meaning all players can access the new content in the upcoming version at the same time.

Here are the server downtime and maintenance ending timings for Infinity Nikki 1.3 across various time zones:

America (February 25, 2025)

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 11:30 AM - 7 PM

Mountain Standard Time (MST): 12:30 PM - 8 PM

Central Standard Time (CST): 1:30 PM - 9 PM

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 2:30 PM - 10 PM

Europe (February 25-26, 2025)

Western European Time (WET): 7:30 PM - 3 AM

Central European Time (CET): 8:30 PM - 4 AM

Eastern European Time (EET): 9:30 PM - 5 AM

Asia (February 26, 2025)

Indian Standard Time (IST): 1:00 AM - 8:30 AM

China Standard Time (CST): 3:30 AM - 11 AM

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 4:30 AM - 12 PM

Korea Standard Time (KST): 4:30 AM - 12 PM

Once servers are back online and Infinity Nikki 1.3 is live, players will be given 400 Diamonds and 1 Resonite Crystal as maintenance compensation.

