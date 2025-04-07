The second half of Infinity Nikki 1.4 is all set to begin shortly, featuring two brand new 4-star outfits that players can pull for. Each outfit will have its own Resonance banner, and players can obtain them using Diamonds or Revelation Crystals. One of the featured outfits, Pastoral Dance, will appear on the "Dancing Shepherdess" banner. This banner will go live on April 8, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7), and will last until April 28, 2025, 10:50 AM (UTC -7).
This article provides more information about the Pastoral Dance outfit, along with its global release timings, as well as a countdown to help track the availability of the new banner in Infinity Nikki 1.4.
Infinity Nikki: Pastoral Dance outfit and banner details
As mentioned, the 4-star outfit Pastoral Dance will be available on the "Dancing Shepherdess" banner, starting April 8, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7). This outfit will be available until the end of Infinity Nikki 1.4, following which players will no longer be able to pull for this outfit.
The Pastoral Dance outfit has a "Fresh" main attribute and also comes with a special outfit ability. Titled "Shepherdess: Whimsicality", this ability turns Nikki into a shepherdess, wherein she gains a shepherd's staff, and can also summon three Phantom Florist Sheep. These sheep can be guided around as long as the full outfit is equipped.
Infinity Nikki: Pastoral Dance release date, time, and countdown
Even though the outfit will be released globally at the same time, specific timings might differ for players residing in different time zones. Here is a list of all the different release dates and times for the Dancing Shepherdess banner featuring the Pastoral Dance outfit in Infinity Nikki:
America
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): April 8, 2025, at 8 PM
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): April 8, 2025, at 9 PM
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): April 8, 2025, at 10 PM
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): April 8, 2025, at 11 PM
Europe
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): April 9, 2025, at 4 AM
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): April 9, 2025, at 5 AM
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): April 9, 2025, at 6 AM
Asia
- Indian Standard Time (IST): April 9, 2025, 2025, at 8:30 AM
- China Standard Time (CST): April 9, 2025, 2025, at 11 AM
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): April 9, 2025, 2025, at 12 PM
- Korea Standard Time (KST): April 9, 2025, 2025, at 12 PM
Additionally, the countdown below can help keep track of how much time is left until the Pastoral Dance outfit releases:
