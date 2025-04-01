All Wishing Dance Party: Dance Encounters quests in Infinity Nikki

Wishing Dance Party is a limited-time event in Infinity Nikki 1.4. This event consists of multiple World and Random quests, as well as a mini-game that players can participate in. All the quests in Wishing Dance Party revolve around the Faewish Sprites, who are in focus this Revelry Season. These quests are further divided into two sections: Dance Encounters and Dance Delights.

This article provides detailed guides on all three Dance Encounters quests in the Wishing Dance Party event in Infinity Nikki.

All Dance Encounters quests in Infinity Nikki

There are a total of three Dance Encounters quests in Infinity Nikki 1.4. They are:

The Colorful "Blue"

Everyone's a Star

Granny Trendy

Keep in mind that you will need to complete the main Wish Carnival Party event quest "Shine! Party King!" to unlock all three of these quests.

1) The Colorful "Blue"

Location of The Colorful "Blue" quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

You can begin this quest by teleporting to the Timeworn Pillar in Floating Wish Isle and then heading northeast to the next stage. Here you will find the NPC Emilia, who will ask you to help take a picture with her new Faewish Sprite friend.

Take the picture as instructed by Emilia (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Open up the camera and take a picture, making sure that both Emilia and the Faewish Sprite are in the frame. Show the picture to Emilia to finish the quest.

2) Everyone's A Star

Location of the Everyone's A Star quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

To start this quest, teleport to the Timeworn Pillar in Floating Wish Isle, and then turn north and walk a short distance. You will notice an NPC named Loya standing on her own (make sure that it is daytime, or she will not appear).

Give Loya two Grasspoms (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Interact with Loya, and give her two Grasspom as she requests. If you don't have any Grasspoms, you can collect them by tracking them from the map. Once you submit the two Grasspoms, the Everyone's A Star quest will be completed.

3) Granny Trendy

Location of the Granny Trendy quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

This quest is located near the Boogie Dance Floor in Floating Wish Isle. To get here, first teleport to the Timeworn Pillar, then use the lily pads and head northeast till you reach the Boogie Dance Floor. Here you will find the NPC Fresnay, who you will need to interact with. She will ask you to climb the stall canopy and ask a question to the Faewish Sprites.

Talk to the three Faewish Sprites above the stall canopy (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Climb up as instructed, and interact with the Faewish Sprites by clicking on the "Talk" button. They will tell you who the best Faewish Sprite dancer is, which is what Fresnay wants to know.

Go back and talk to Fresnay again (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Then, head back to Fresnay and tell her what you have learned. Finish the conversation to complete the Granny Trendy quest.

