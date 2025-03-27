Carnival in Frames is a limited-time event in Infinity Nikki 1.4. It is part of the Wish Carnival Party, which revolves around the Faewish Sprites' celebrations in the Revelry Season. The Carnival in Frames event requires players to capture eight different photographs according to pre-set instructions. Some of these photos are captured automatically while playing the main event quest, while some need to be shot manually by players.

This article provides a guide on how to take the necessary photographs as per the instructions in the Infinity Nikki Carnival of Frames event.



Carnival in Frames event guide in Infinity Nikki 1.4

Players must collect a total of eight pictures in the Carnival of Frames event in Infinity Nikki. As mentioned, some of these photographs are obtained automatically while playing through the quest, while others must be snapped according to the given instructions.

As of now, only five photographs can be taken, while the other three will be unlocked at a later date. The following are all the photographs that need to be taken to complete the Carnival of Frames album in Infinity Nikki:

Photograph #1

This photograph is captured automatically during the Chasing the Cursed Mask quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

This photograph is captured automatically while playing through the main event quest, Chasing the Cursed Mask. Once players finish this quest, this particular photograph will be added to the album.

Photograph #2

This photograph is captured automatically during the Shine! Party King! quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

The second photograph is also taken automatically while playing the event quest "Shine! Party King!". It is added to the album immediately after players complete the quest.

Photograph #3

The instructions for this photograph mention that you must "take a picture of at least 10 Faewish Sprites dancing in line at the Wish Carnival Party".

Location for taking the picture (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

To take this picture, teleport to the Timeworn Pillar in Floating Wish Isle. Once there, you will spot many Faewish Sprites dancing in unison. Open the in-game camera and snap a picture while keeping all the Faewish Sprites in the frame.

Upload the picture after you have taken it (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

After you have taken the picture, you will find a button on the right that says "Upload". Click on it to add the photograph to the Carnival in Frames album. Once you do so, this particular photograph will be added to the album, and this photography task will be marked as completed.

Photograph #4

This task requires you to "step into an Illusion Zone and capture a photo of the Carnival Mask wearer".

Take the picture once you clear any Illusion Zone challenge stage (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

To complete this task, start by challenging any of the Illusion Zones (you can play any stage you want). To do so, you can simply interact with the Timeworn Pillar on Floating Wish Isle and choose your challenge stage. Once you finish the challenge, you will see a Faewish Sprite wearing the Carnival Mask. Take a picture of the Faewish Sprite and upload it to the Carnival in Frames album.

Photograph #8

This photo has to be taken while completing the Sandpit Snoozers quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

The hint for this photograph mentions that you must snap this picture as part of the Sandpit Snoozers quest. You can begin the Sandpit Snoozers quest by navigating to the Party Banter section of the Party's On tab on the Wish Carnival Party event page. While completing this quest, you will be asked to take a photograph of a few Faewish Sprites lying in a sandpit. Once you do so, this photo will automatically be uploaded to the Carnival in Frames album.



Carnival in Frames event rewards in Infinity Nikki 1.4

You can get the following rewards after taking all eight photographs and completing the entire Carnival in Frames album in Infinity Nikki:

No. of photos taken Rewards 2 photos 40 Diamonds 4 photos 40 Diamonds 6 photos 60 Diamonds 8 photos 60 Diamonds



