Infinity Nikki Sandpit Snoozers quest guide

Sandpit Snoozers is a Random quest in Infinity Nikki that is part of the limited-time Wish Carnival Party event in Infinity Nikki 1.4. This particular quest requires players to take photographs of Faewish Sprites as instructed by an NPC. Keep in mind that you cannot start this quest unless you have completed the event-exclusive quest "Shine! Party King!," which unlocks the new Floating Wish Isle area.

This article provides a guide on how to complete the Sandpit Snoozers quest as instructed in Infinity Nikki 1.4.

Infinity Nikki: Sandpit Snoozers quest walkthrough

Sandpit Snoozers quest location

Location of the Sandpit Snoozers quest in Infinity Nikki (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

You can start the Sandpit Snoozers quest by talking to the NPC Loya, who can be located near the Floating Wish Isle. To get to her location, teleport to the Timeworn Pillar Warp Spire on Floating Wish Isle and use the lily pads to cross the water and reach the land. Once here, you can easily spot Loya at the location marked on the map.

Alternatively, you can also navigate to her location directly from the event page. To do so, open up the Wish Carnival Party event page, and head to The Party's On > Party Banter section. You can track the Sandpit Snoozers quest from here.

Sandpit Snoozers quest guide

Follow these steps to begin and complete the Sandpit Snoozers quest in Infinity Nikki:

Step 1: Talk to Loya

Loya will ask you to snap a photo of the Sandpit Snoozers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Once you spot the NPC Loya, walk up to her and interact with her. She will give you a brief description of who the Sandpit Snoozers are, and then ask for your help in taking a picture of the "Faewish Sprites at the Sandpit Snoozers gathering".

Step 2: Take a photograph of the Sandpit Snoozers as instructed by Loya

Take a photo of the Faewish Sprites inside the sandpit (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

The Sandpit Snoozer Faewish Sprites can be found near the Boogie Dance Floor. To get there, simply head east from Loya's location till you reach a dance floor with shimmering disco balls hanging in the air above it. Here, you will spot three sandpits, with three Faewish Sprites lying in the sandpit in the middle. Open up the camera and snap a picture of the three Sandpit Snoozers.

In case the Faewish Sprites aren't being detected, make sure your in-game camera aperture is set to f/16.

Step 3: Return to Loya and show her the picture

Show Loya the picture of the Sandpit Snoozers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Head back to Loya's location, and show her the photograph that you took. Once you do so, the Sandpit Snoozers quest in Infinity Nikki will be completed.

Also read: Infinity Nikki: Fields of Vernal Bloom event guide

