Infinity Nikki 1.4 release date announced

Infinity Nikki 1.4 will be the fourth major version update for the game, and Infold Games has announced that it will be released on March 25, 2025. While the exact timings have not yet been announced, players can expect to be informed about them within the next couple of days.

Read on for more information on the 1.4 version update for Infinity Nikki.

Release date and teaser for Infinity Nikki 1.4

Infold Games has officially confirmed the launch date for Infinity Nikki 1.4 as March 25, 2025 (UTC-7).

Infinity Nikki 1.4 is titled Revelry Season, with the central theme of the update focused on a celebration with the Faewish Sprites. As previously revealed, a new region called Serenity Island will be introduced in this version, likely serving as the location for the festivities and celebrations.

The flagship event for Infinity Nikki 1.4 will also center around the Faewish Sprites' revelry, with Nikki and Momo being special guests.

The teaser for the new version gives players a glimpse of what to expect:

"Behind every mask lies a wilder fantasy. Under the spotlight, wishes burn brighter than the sun! Dance! Let the rhythm of joy guide your feet~ Step onto the world's stage and witness this fantastic party—"

New content in Infinity Nikki 1.4

As shown in the official trailer for Infinity Nikki 1.4, two major events will be featured: the Wish Carnival Party and the Wishing Dance Party. Both will include Exclusive, World, and Random quests, along with additional sub-events and minigames.

In addition, a new Realm Challenge titled "Dream or Illusion?" will be introduced. A Creature Compendium will also be added to the game.

Players will be able to earn four free outfits in Infinity Nikki 1.4, along with various rewards, such as Diamonds and Revelation Crystals.

Further details about the upcoming banners and outfits for version 1.4 will likely be revealed in the coming days.

Also read: Infinity Nikki announces major optimizations, new features, and future content

