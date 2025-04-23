Infinity Nikki 1.5 livestream date, time, and countdown

The Infinity Nikki 1.5 update is all set to release shortly, and the developers have announced a special livestream that will provide details about the same. The Infinity Nikki 1.5 livestream is scheduled to take place on April 25, 2025, at 7 pm (UTC -7). This broadcast will reveal information about all the new content players can expect in the upcoming update, including new banners, outfits, quests, events, and other QoL features and optimizations.

This article provides details regarding the date and time for the Infinity Nikki 1.5 livestream, along with a countdown to help keep track of how much time is left before the program begins.

Infinity Nikki 1.5 livestream schedule and countdown

As announced by Infold Games, the Infinity Nikki 1.5 livestream will be broadcast on April 25, 2025, at 7 pm (UTC -7) on the official Infinity Nikki YouTube channel. YouTuber Dish (user @companiondish on X) will be co-hosting this livestream, wherein announcements will be made regarding the following:

New areas: Serenity Island and Sea of Stars

New dyeing mechanism

New banners and outfits

Listed below is the schedule for the Infinity Nikki 1.5 preview program across various time zones:

America

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): April 25, 2025, at 7 pm

(PDT): April 25, 2025, at 7 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): April 25, 2025, at 8 pm

(MDT): April 25, 2025, at 8 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT): April 25, 2025, at 9 pm

(CDT): April 25, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): April 25, 2025, at 10 pm

Europe

Western European Summer Time (WEST): April 26, 2025, at 3 am

(WEST): April 26, 2025, at 3 am Central European Summer Time (CEST): April 26, 2025, at 4 am

(CEST): April 26, 2025, at 4 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): April 26, 2025, at 5 am

Asia

Indian Standard Time (IST): April 26, 2025, at 7:30 am

(IST): April 26, 2025, at 7:30 am China Standard Time (CST): April 26, 2025, at 10 am

(CST): April 26, 2025, at 10 am Japanese Standard Time (JST): April 26, 2025, at 11 am

(JST): April 26, 2025, at 11 am Korea Standard Time (KST): April 26, 2025, at 11 am

Additionally, you can also keep an eye on this countdown below to track the time left for the Infinity Nikki 1.5 preview broadcast:

What can be expected from the Infinity Nikki 1.5 livestream?

As stated above, announcements regarding two new areas will be made in the Infinity Nikki 1.5 livestream. Additionally, more information regarding new QoL updates, such as the vertical photo mode, co-op mode, and custom ability styling, will also be revealed. The much-awaited Dyeing feature will be introduced during this livestream as well.

