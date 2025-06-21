Flutter Storm is a 5-star outfit that will be having its first rerun in the second half of Infinity Nikki 1.6. Flutter Storm is a much-loved outfit amongst the Infinity Nikki community, and a lot of newer players who couldn't bag this outfit during its launch in December 2024 have been looking forward to finally adding this 5-star gown to their in-game wardrobes.

Read on to find out more details regarding the release timings for the Flutter Storm rerun banner in Infinity Nikki 1.6, along with more information about the outfit.

Infinity Nikki: Flutter Storm rerun banner and outfit details

The first-ever rerun of the 5-star outfit Flutter Storm will be available on the "Butterfly Dream" banner, which will go live on June 23, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7). This banner will last till the end of version 1.6, which is on July 7, 2025, 12:50 PM (UTC -7). Players can try to obtain Flutter Storm by pulling on the Resonance banner using Diamonds, Revelation Crystals, and limited-time Revelation Crystals. As with all 5-star outfits, 20 pulls is guaranteed to provide you with one 5-star outfit piece.

The main attribute of the Flutter Storm outfit is "Sexy", and it has the following evolutions:

Flutter Storm: Fire Song

Flutter Storm: Forest Song

Flutter Storm: Dream Chant

Additionally, you can also unlock the "Flutter Storm: Withered Song" version after fully glowing up the outfit.

Infinity Nikki: Flutter Storm release date, time, and countdown

While the 5-star outfit Flutter Storm will be releasing on all servers simultaneously, the exact release timings might be different for players depending on their time zones. Here is a list providing information regarding the release timings for Flutter Storm, across various time zones:

America

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): June 23, 2025, at 8 PM

(PDT): June 23, 2025, at 8 PM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): June 23, 2025, at 9 PM

(MDT): June 23, 2025, at 9 PM Central Daylight Time (CDT): June 23, 2025, at 10 PM

(CDT): June 23, 2025, at 10 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): June 23, 2025, at 11 PM

Europe

Western European Summer Time (WEST): June 24, 2025, at 4 AM

(WEST): June 24, 2025, at 4 AM Central European Summer Time (CEST): June 24, 2025, at 5 AM

(CEST): June 24, 2025, at 5 AM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): June 24, 2025, at 6 AM

Asia

Indian Standard Time (IST): June 24, 2025, at 8:30 AM

(IST): June 24, 2025, at 8:30 AM China Standard Time (CST): June 24, 2025, at 11 AM

(CST): June 24, 2025, at 11 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST): June 24, 2025, at 12 PM

(JST): June 24, 2025, at 12 PM Korea Standard Time (KST): June 24, 2025, at 12 PM

Additionally, you can check this countdown to keep track of the time remaining till the Flutter Storm rerun banner becomes available:

