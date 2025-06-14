Using Rainbow Pals Sky Dust in the Windsong Tunnel is one of the Day 2 tasks for the Veiled in Verses event in Infinity Nikki 1.6. This event requires players to complete four tasks every day, for which they are rewarded with Folded Poems. Once a sufficient number of Folded Poems have been accumulated, they can be used to obtain Diamonds, Bling, Glitter Bubbles, and the free 3-star outfit Misty Poetics.

This article provides a guide on completing the "Use Rainbow Pals Sky Dust in the Windsong Tunnel" task in the Veiled in Verses event in Infinity Nikki.

How to use Rainbow Pals Sky Dust in the Windsong Tunnel in Infinity Nikki

The Windsong Tunnel is a new limited-time addition in Infinity Nikki to celebrate Playful Hearts Day in Stoneville. You don't need to complete any quests to unlock the Windsong Tunnel; you can simply head over to Stoneville and enter the tunnel as and when you want. However, to complete this specific task of using Rainbow Pals Sky Dust in the Windsong Tunnel, you must first complete the World Quest "Tracking the Sky Dust."

After you have completed the quest, follow these steps to begin and finish the "Use Rainbow Pals Sky Dust in the Windsong Tunnel" task:

Step 1: Head over to the Windsong Tunnel's location

Location of the Windsong Tunnel in Stoneville (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

To get to the Windsong Tunnel, teleport to the Village Fork Warp Spire or the Flamecrest Stonetree Warp Spire in Stoneville. From either of these locations, track the Windsong Tunnel on the map and head south till you reach it.

Step 2: Speak to Amos

Choose the first option when talking to Amos (Image via Sportskeeda gaming/Infold Games)

As you reach the Windsong Tunnel, you will notice an NPC named Amos standing right in front of it. Talk to him and click the "Exchange for Sky Dust" option.

Buy the Rainbow Pals Dust from Amos (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

From the list of available goods, select the "Rainbow Pals Sky Dust" option, and purchase it. Note that you will need six Florascent Wool to buy this item.

Step 3: Enter the Windsong Tunnel and use the dust

Once you have finished purchasing the Rainbow Pals Sky Dust from Amos, jump into the Windsong Tunnel. As you enter the tunnel, you will be prompted to use the Sky Dust in your inventory. Select the Rainbow Pals Sky Dust, and click on it.

Doing so will sprinkle the Sky Dust in the Windsong Tunnel, and the "Use Rainbow Pals Sky Dust in the Windsong Tunnel" task in the Veiled in Verses event will be marked as complete.

