Infinity Nikki 1.8 release date, server maintenance start and end time

Infinity Nikki 1.8 will release globally on July 29, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7). This will be the eighth major update for the much-loved open-world game that has fashion and dressing up at its core. According to standard pattern, Infinity Nikki will undergo a long downtime period prior to the patch update, during which the developers will perform maintenance and update the game to version 1.8. This maintenance is expected to last for a little over seven hours.For this duration, all servers for Infinity Nikki will be inaccessible, and players will not be able to log in to the game. Once the scheduled maintenance is over, all the new content in Infinity Nikki 1.8 will be available for players to experience.This article provides detailed information regarding the Infinity Nikki 1.8 maintenance schedules and timings.Server downtime duration and maintenance timings for Infinity Nikki 1.8 updateAs announced by Infold Games, maintenance for the Infinity Nikki 1.8 update will begin on July 29, 2025, at 12:50 PM (UTC -7). Maintenance is expected to last for seven hours and 10 minutes, following which the game will once again go live on July 29, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7).Infinity Nikki 1.8 will be introducing a brand new region called Danqing Island, along with many fresh outfits — including 5-star, 4-star and free outfits. Additionally, a plethora of new quests and events related to the new area (as well as the theme of the season &quot;Danqing&quot;) will be available for players to experience once version 1.8 is released.While the maintenance downtime and release timings for Infinity Nikki 1.8 are the same for all servers, the exact timings might differ for players based on their time zones. Here is a comprehensive list of the version 1.8 maintenance schedules across a variety of time zones:America (July 29, 2025)Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 12:50 pm - 8 pmMountain Daylight Time (MDT): 1:50 pm - 9 pmCentral Daylight Time Time (CDT): 2:50 pm - 10 pmEastern Daylight Time (EDT): 3:50 pm - 11 pmEurope (July 29-30, 2025)Western European Summer Time (WEST): 8:50 pm - 4 amCentral European Summer Time (CEST): 9:50 pm - 5 amEastern European Summer Time (EEST): 10:50 pm - 6 amAsia (July 30, 2025)Indian Standard Time (IST): 1:20 am - 8:30 amChina Standard Time (CST): 3:50 am - 11 amJapanese Standard Time (JST): 4:50 am - 12 pmKorea Standard Time (KST): 4:50 am - 12 pmAlso read: Infinity Nikki 1.8 redeem codesFollow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates and guides.