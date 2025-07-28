  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Infinity Nikki 1.8 release date, server maintenance start and end time

Infinity Nikki 1.8 release date, server maintenance start and end time

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified Jul 28, 2025 21:48 GMT
Global maintenance schedule for the Infinity Nikki 1.8 update (Image via Infold Games)
Global maintenance schedule for the Infinity Nikki 1.8 update (Image via Infold Games)

Infinity Nikki 1.8 will release globally on July 29, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7). This will be the eighth major update for the much-loved open-world game that has fashion and dressing up at its core. According to standard pattern, Infinity Nikki will undergo a long downtime period prior to the patch update, during which the developers will perform maintenance and update the game to version 1.8. This maintenance is expected to last for a little over seven hours.

Ad

For this duration, all servers for Infinity Nikki will be inaccessible, and players will not be able to log in to the game. Once the scheduled maintenance is over, all the new content in Infinity Nikki 1.8 will be available for players to experience.

This article provides detailed information regarding the Infinity Nikki 1.8 maintenance schedules and timings.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Server downtime duration and maintenance timings for Infinity Nikki 1.8 update

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As announced by Infold Games, maintenance for the Infinity Nikki 1.8 update will begin on July 29, 2025, at 12:50 PM (UTC -7). Maintenance is expected to last for seven hours and 10 minutes, following which the game will once again go live on July 29, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7).

Infinity Nikki 1.8 will be introducing a brand new region called Danqing Island, along with many fresh outfits — including 5-star, 4-star and free outfits. Additionally, a plethora of new quests and events related to the new area (as well as the theme of the season "Danqing") will be available for players to experience once version 1.8 is released.

Ad

While the maintenance downtime and release timings for Infinity Nikki 1.8 are the same for all servers, the exact timings might differ for players based on their time zones. Here is a comprehensive list of the version 1.8 maintenance schedules across a variety of time zones:

America (July 29, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 12:50 pm - 8 pm
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 1:50 pm - 9 pm
  • Central Daylight Time Time (CDT): 2:50 pm - 10 pm
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 3:50 pm - 11 pm
Ad

Europe (July 29-30, 2025)

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): 8:50 pm - 4 am
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): 9:50 pm - 5 am
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 10:50 pm - 6 am

Asia (July 30, 2025)

  • Indian Standard Time (IST): 1:20 am - 8:30 am
  • China Standard Time (CST): 3:50 am - 11 am
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): 4:50 am - 12 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 4:50 am - 12 pm

Also read: Infinity Nikki 1.8 redeem codes

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates and guides.

About the author
Aishwarya Ghosh

Aishwarya Ghosh

With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.

This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.

The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.

Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Ghosh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications