Infinity Nikki 1.8 second half banners, release timings, and countdown

The second half of Infinity Nikki 1.8 is scheduled to go live on August 19, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7). As per the standard pattern, Phase II of the patch will feature two new 4-star gacha outfits that players can pull for. There will also be plenty of new events to participate in.

Read on to learn more regarding the outfits and banner schedule for the second half of Infinity Nikki 1.8.

New banners in Infinity Nikki 1.8 second half

There will be two new outfits (each with its own separate banner) in the second half of Infinity Nikki 1.8:

Sword Master (4-star)

(4-star) Gossamer Fairy (4-star)

Here are their details:

Sword Master (4-star)

New 4-star outfit Sword Master (Image via Infold Games)

The 4-star outfit Sword Master will be available on the "Roaming Sword" banner in the second half of Infinity Nikki 1.8. This outfit has a "Cool" main attribute and comes with a special ability that can be activated once all the outfit pieces have been obtained. Titled "Frost Blade: Whimsicality", using this ability lets Nikki perform a special sword dance, with silver swords hovering in the air behind her.

Gossamer Fairy (4-star)

New 4-star outfit Gossamer Fairy (Image via Infold Games)

The 4-star outfit Gossamer Fairy will be featured on the "Mythic Murmurs" banner in the second phase of Infinity Nikki v1.8. This outfit has a "Fresh" main attribute and comes with a special ability titled "Osmanthus Dance: Whimsicality." Upon using this ability, Nikki performs a graceful dance with her fan, while Osmanthus trees appear in the background, raining down a shower of petals upon her.

Release schedule and countdown for Infinity Nikki 1.8 second half banners

As announced by the developers, both aforementioned banners will go live on August 19, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7). While the release schedule is the same across all servers, the exact release dates and timings might differ for players based on their time zones. You can refer to the list below to check the precise release schedule for the Infinity Nikki 1.8 second half banners:

America

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): August 19, 2025, at 8 PM

(PDT): August 19, 2025, at 8 PM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): August 19, 2025, at 9 PM

(MDT): August 19, 2025, at 9 PM Central Daylight Time (CDT): August 19, 2025, at 10 PM

(CDT): August 19, 2025, at 10 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): August 19, 2025, at 11 PM

Europe

Western European Summer Time (WEST): August 20, 2025, at 4 AM

(WEST): August 20, 2025, at 4 AM Central European Summer Time (CEST): August 20, 2025, at 5 AM

(CEST): August 20, 2025, at 5 AM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): August 20, 2025, at 6 AM

Asia

Indian Standard Time (IST): August 20, 2025, at 8:30 AM

(IST): August 20, 2025, at 8:30 AM China Standard Time (CST): August 20, 2025, at 11 AM

(CST): August 20, 2025, at 11 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST): August 20, 2025, at 12 PM

(JST): August 20, 2025, at 12 PM Korea Standard Time (KST): August 20, 2025, at 12 PM

Additionally, here is a countdown timer to track the remaining time till the new outfit banners go live:

