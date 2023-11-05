Injustice 2 Tier List: All Characters ranked (November 2023)

Injustice 2 is a popular fighting game that was developed by NetherRealm Studios. This game has been captivating players with its dynamic roster of DC Universe characters since its release. Mastering Injustice 2 requires a deep understanding of the tier list, which includes an array of heroes and villains, each possessing unique abilities and playstyles.

In this article, we'll provide the updated tier list to help players navigate the competitive landscape in November 2023.

Character tier list in Injustice 2 for November 2023

This tier list categorizes all playable characters in the current meta according to their combat effectiveness. The game developers have made adjustments to specific elements through updates, impacting the performance of various characters. The characters will be classified into four tiers: S, A, B, and C, based on their overall battle capabilities.

S-tier characters

The S-tier is reserved for the characters who possess unparalleled potential and an arsenal of moves in Injustice 2. These characters wield immense damage-dealing potential and have abilities that can swiftly overpower any opponent. With them, victory is nearly guaranteed in most encounters.

The updated S-tier list looks like the following:

Superman

Starfire

Batman

Zatanna

Aquaman

Mr. Freeze

Joker

A-tier characters

While characters in the A-tier may not claim the top spot like their S-tier counterparts, they certainly pack a formidable punch. The unique abilities and versatile playstyles of these characters make them formidable contenders on the battlefield but they require skilled execution and tactical finesse to unleash their full potential.

The following list provides a series of A-tier characters:

Robin

Reverse Flash

Gorilla Grodd

Catwoman

Doctor Fate

Cyborg

The Flash

Wonder Woman

Darkseid

Silver Banshee

B-tier characters

The B-tier characters bring a solid arsenal of combat skills to the table, along with their fair share of vulnerabilities. Although on paper, the B-tier characters in Injustice 2 may seem more formidable than their C-tier counterparts, it is ultimately the skill of the players controlling them that will decide the outcome of the battle.

The B-tier consists of the following characters:

Green Lantern

Michelangelo

Scarecrow

Leonardo

Sub-Zero

Blue Beetle

Supergirl

Deathstroke

Green Arrow

C-tier characters

The C-tier category includes characters that typically require an additional level of commitment. While these fighters boast distinctive abilities, they may not wield the immediate brute force or adaptability seen in higher-tier characters. But in the hands of a proficient and inventive player, these characters have the potential to stand against and even defeat higher-tier counterparts.

The updated C-tier characters list looks like this:

Raiden

Harley Quinn

Martian Manhunter

Bane

Poison Ivy

Nightwing

Swamp Thing

Deadshot

In conclusion, the tier list certainly holds significance in shaping the outcome of battles in Injustice 2. However, ultimately, it is essential to recognize that a player's skill, experience, and individual preferences are what have a more significant impact on a character's effectiveness on the battlefield.