Injustice 2 Tier List: All Characters ranked (August 2023)

Injustice 2 is a fighting game sequel to Injustice: God Among Us. The DC Universe-based mobile title is developed by NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros. You can gather numerous DC superheroes, including Batman, Superman, The Joker, and more, to fight against enemies in a 3v3 match. It features over 30 characters with upgradable abilities and unique skills.

You can form a team of three fighters and showcase their fighting ability in various PvE and PvP modes. This article provides tier lists of Injustice 2, ranking all playable characters for August 2023.

All Injustice 2 characters ranked (August 2023)

Injustice 2 is a mobile action fighting game developed by NetherRealm (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

The injustice 2 tier list ranks all playable characters in the current meta according to their battle prowess. It will help beginners and veterans determine which characters to upgrade and use to draw the winning result in this mobile superhero title. Below is the list of all characters classified into SS, S, A, B, C, and D tiers.

SS-tier

Black Adam is one of the strongest fighters in the current meta (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

SS-tier characters are the most potent fighters in the current meta, unrivaled by any other. They have lethal fighting moves that can destroy any opponent in a flash. With these in the roster, you can obtain winning results almost every time. However, you might require al lot of practice to master some of them. Here is their tier list:

Black Adam

Catwoman

Doctor Fate

Starfire

Wonder Woman

S-tier

Atrocitus is the leader of the Red Lantern Corps in this fighting title (Image via NetherRealm)

DC superheroes of Injustice 2 in S-tiers are less potent than SS tiers but can quickly eliminate characters in other tiers. However, these heroes also make your journey comfortable. They outclass opponents in every PvE and PvP game mode. Below is the list of S-tier fighters:

Atrocitus

Batman

Black Manta

Firestorm

Flash

Green Arrow

Hellboy

Poison Ivy

Red Hood

Superman

Supergirl

A-tier

Aquaman is the strongest fighter from A-tier (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

They have strong combat abilities but also have some weaknesses, which often place them in an edgy situation. Obtaining the best results with these characters demands significant players’ skills in this DC based title. Here is the tier list:

Aquaman

Atom

Darkseid

Robin

Scarecrow

B-tier

Green Lantern is the best fighter from B-tier (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

Injustice 2 fighters in B-tier are average performers. These characters are not strong but not weak either. You can still win some matches with them in their battle party. However, you must upgrade them at every opportunity and be cautious while using them in this mobile fighting title. The tier list of B-tier fighters is listed below:

Blue Beetle

Brainiac

Cyborg

Enchantress

Green Lantern

Leonardo

Sub-Zero

C-tier

Harley Quinn falls under C-tier in the current meta (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

You will find relatively weaker fighters in this tier. They will help you get accustomed to gameplay mechanics and understand the meta. You must opt to obtain higher-tier characters sooner. Injustice 2 C-tier characters are listed below:

Bane

Black Canary

Captain Cold

Cheetah

Deadshot

Harley Quinn

Joker

Michelangelo

Swamp Thing

D-tier

Gorilla Grodd in Injustice 2 (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

There is not much to say about the characters of D-tier, except it’s best to avoid using them in battles. They are the weakest ones in this free-to-play title's current meta and do not provide any utility. Here is their list:

Donatello

Gorilla Grodd

Raiden

Raphael

The tier list changes with every update the title receives. NetherRealm releases new characters, buff, or nerf some existing ones, shifting the power of meta and changing the tier list.