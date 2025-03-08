Insect Glaive in Monster Hunter Wilds: Best builds, skills, and combo guide

The Insect Glaive in Monster Hunter Wilds continues to be among the most mobile and aerial-oriented weapons in the game, featuring a distinctive playstyle that synergizes high-flying attacks and Kinsect-based buffs. It looks flashy but taking it to master level depends on good extract management, builds for optimization, and timely combos for maximum damage.

This guide deals with the finest builds for Insect Glaive in Monster Hunter Wilds, key skills, and deal-breaking combos that will make you master the Wilds.

Recommended Insect Glaive builds in Monster Hunter Wilds

Diprielcha build for Insect Glaive in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Best early-game builds

1) G. Veldian Trudis I build

Weapon: G. Veldian Trudis I

G. Veldian Trudis I Armor: G. Arkveld Helm, G. Arkveld Mail, G. Arkveld Vambraces, G. Arkveld Coil, Rey Sandgreaves

G. Arkveld Helm, G. Arkveld Mail, G. Arkveld Vambraces, G. Arkveld Coil, Rey Sandgreaves Charm: Fitness Charm I

Focuses on wounding monsters to maintain all three extracts via Focus Strike, keeping buffs active consistently.

2) Ajara Trident I build

Weapon: Ajara Trident I

Ajara Trident I Armor: Rey Sandhelm, Rey Sandmail, Hirabami Vambraces, Hirabami Coil, Hirabami Greaves

Rey Sandhelm, Rey Sandmail, Hirabami Vambraces, Hirabami Coil, Hirabami Greaves Charm: Blessing Charm I

Maximizes Master Mounter to efficiently mount and wound monsters, allowing the Kinsect to capitalize on those wounds for extra damage.

3) Bone Staff II build

Weapon: Bone Staff II

Bone Staff II Armor: Vespoid Helm, Vespoid Mail, Balahara Vambraces, Balahara Coil, Balahara Greaves

Focuses on easier mounting and dodging, making it a solid starting option for new Insect Glaive users.

Best mid-game builds

1) Artian Glaive I build

Weapon: Artian Glaive I

Artian Glaive I Armor: G. Fulgur Helm b, Blango Mail b, Rathalos Vambraces b, Ajarakan Coil b, Blango Greaves b

G. Fulgur Helm b, Blango Mail b, Rathalos Vambraces b, Ajarakan Coil b, Blango Greaves b Charm: Fitness Charm III

An aggressive Blast-focused build with high affinity to frequently trigger explosions using Critical Status.

2) Princess Regalia I build

Weapon: Princess Regalia I

Princess Regalia I Armor: Barina Headgear b, Rathian Mail a, Kut-Ku Vambraces a, Kut-Ku Coil b, Rathian Greaves a

Barina Headgear b, Rathian Mail a, Kut-Ku Vambraces a, Kut-Ku Coil b, Rathian Greaves a Charm: Foray Charm I

This Insect Glaive in Monster Hunter Wilds build enhances poison afflictions to boost damage while maintaining mounting capability.

Best late-game build

Diprielcha build

Weapon: Diprielcha

Armor:

Gore Helm b, Arkvulcan Mail b, G. Arkveld Vambraces b, Arkvulcan Coil b, Gore Greaves b

Charm:

Challenger Charm II

Stats:

620 Attack, 280 Element, 15% Affinity, 319 Defense

Weapon skills:

Critical Boost Lv.5, Master's Touch Lv.1

Armor skills:

Agitator Lv.5, Constitution Lv.5, Weakness Exploit Lv.5, Antivirus Lv.3, Coalescence Lv.2, Adaptability Lv.1, Evade Window Lv.1, Flinch Free Lv.1, Recovery Speed Lv.1

A raw attack-focused build for Insect Glaive in Monster Hunter Wilds that capitalizes on 100% affinity for massive critical hits, making it one of the strongest damage-dealing setups for the Insect Glaive.

Best skills for Insect Glaive in Monster Hunter Wilds

Insect Glaive in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Airborne: Boosts aerial attack damage, making it a must-have for vault-heavy playstyles.

Boosts aerial attack damage, making it a must-have for vault-heavy playstyles. Agitator: Boosts damage and affinity when monsters are enraged, making it a consistent DPS booster.

Boosts damage and affinity when monsters are enraged, making it a consistent DPS booster. Attack Boost: Provides flat attack increases, improving damage across the board.

Provides flat attack increases, improving damage across the board. Burst: Provides a significant DPS boost by activating frequently during Insect Glaive's rapid attacks.

Provides a significant DPS boost by activating frequently during Insect Glaive's rapid attacks. Critical Eye: Helps push affinity toward 100%, increasing damage efficiency.

Helps push affinity toward 100%, increasing damage efficiency. Critical Element: Essential for elemental builds, increasing overall damage against monsters weak to specific elements.

Essential for elemental builds, increasing overall damage against monsters weak to specific elements. Constitution: Reduces stamina consumption, allowing for more aerial maneuvers before exhaustion.

Reduces stamina consumption, allowing for more aerial maneuvers before exhaustion. Critical Boost: Further amplifies critical hit damage, best paired with high-affinity builds.

Further amplifies critical hit damage, best paired with high-affinity builds. Element Attack: Maxing out this skill ensures that elemental builds reach their full potential.

Maxing out this skill ensures that elemental builds reach their full potential. Evade Extender: Increases dodge distance, including aerial vaults, improving repositioning.

Increases dodge distance, including aerial vaults, improving repositioning. Latent Power: Enhances affinity and reduces stamina consumption, perfect for prolonged aerial combat.

Enhances affinity and reduces stamina consumption, perfect for prolonged aerial combat. Foray: Increases damage when attacking status-affected monsters, useful in poison-based builds.

Increases damage when attacking status-affected monsters, useful in poison-based builds. Focus: Speeds up charge attack buildup, benefiting the new Descending Slash mechanic.

Speeds up charge attack buildup, benefiting the new Descending Slash mechanic. Evade Window: Increases i-frames on dodges, making evasion more reliable.

Increases i-frames on dodges, making evasion more reliable. Jump Master: Prevents knockback while mid-air, though less needed due to Extract effects.

Prevents knockback while mid-air, though less needed due to Extract effects. Peak Performance: Grants attack bonuses when at full health, working well with recovery Kinsects.

Grants attack bonuses when at full health, working well with recovery Kinsects. Mind’s Eye: Prevents attacks from being deflected, useful against tough monster hides.

Prevents attacks from being deflected, useful against tough monster hides. Power Prolonger: Extends Extract duration, making it a must-have for maintaining buffs.

Extends Extract duration, making it a must-have for maintaining buffs. Master’s Touch: Prevents sharpness loss on critical hits, making it key for affinity-based builds.

Prevents sharpness loss on critical hits, making it key for affinity-based builds. Protective Polish: Halts sharpness degradation for a limited time after sharpening, ensuring maximum damage output.

Halts sharpness degradation for a limited time after sharpening, ensuring maximum damage output. Razor Sharp: Slows sharpness loss, crucial for sustained combat without frequent sharpening.

Slows sharpness loss, crucial for sustained combat without frequent sharpening. Resentment: Grants an attack boost when missing health, though less effective due to Insect Glaive's mobility-focused playstyle.

Grants an attack boost when missing health, though less effective due to Insect Glaive's mobility-focused playstyle. Speed Sharpening: Reduces sharpening animation time, useful for staying in combat.

Reduces sharpening animation time, useful for staying in combat. Weakness Exploit: Synergizes with the Insect Glaive’s ability to target monster weak points, greatly enhancing DPS.

Best Insect Glaive combos in Monster Hunter Wilds

Combo name PS5 XBOX Description Aerial Blitz Chain R2 + X → X → Triangle RT + A → A → Y A fast aerial combo that lets you reposition mid-air while maintaining offense. Infinity Tornado combo (Hold) Circle → Triangle → Triangle → Triangle → (Release) Circle (Hold) B → Y → Y → Y → (Release) B A strong grounded infinite loop that maximizes DPS when a monster is knocked down. Rising Cyclone Strike Triangle → Circle Y → B A short yet high-damage combo that can be used when openings are brief. Kinsect Barrage Dive L2 (Hold) → Triangle → Circle → Circle (Hold and Release) → Circle → R1 LT (Hold) → Y → B → B (Hold and Release) → B → RB One of the highest damage combos that requires all three Extracts.

This sums up our best builds, skills, and combo guide for Insect Glaive in Monster Hunter Wilds.

