5 most inspiring quotes in video games

Over the years, video games have become an increasingly popular medium for storytelling and self-expression, known for their thought-provoking and inspiring quotes. These can serve as powerful reminders of important life lessons and values and can motivate players to strive for greatness and push past obstacles in their own lives. These inspiring quotes offer valuable insights into the human experience and can help players find meaning and purpose.

In this article, we will explore five of the most inspiring quotes from video games released in the past five years, examining their meaning and significance and the impact they can have on players.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Five video games with inspiring quotes

1) Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2's main story tells the tale of the Van der Linde gang of outlaws and their eventual downfall. Starting on a relatively cheerful note, things soon begin to go downhill for this posse and their leader, Dutch. This eventually leads to drastic changes in his character, dividing the group even further. In the final chapter of the video game, a side character known as Rains Fall utters this famous inspiring quote to the protagonist, Arthur Morgan:

“People don’t change. They just become more of who they really are”.

This line is the central point around which much of the story revolves. While almost all the characters undergo some necessary change or the other during their character arcs, John and Dutch's arcs are opposites. Players can decide Arthur's, but ultimately still falls under the umbrella of the wisdom from Rains Fall.

2) Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

In Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, gamers will meet Parthunaux, an elder dragon who sits atop the tallest mountain in the land. This old creature is a non-hostile dragon who agrees to help bring down Alduin, the evil dragon he views as a tyrannical ruler.

However, it is later revealed in the video game that Parthunaux was once Alduins' right-hand man and aided him in his conquest hundreds of years ago.

In a quest where users are sent with orders to kill him, the Dragonborn can confront the old dragon about this, to which he will have cryptic answers. While he admits to the above accusations, he reinforces that since then, he has seen the error of his ways and turned to the side of humanity.

He also poses a moral quandary, asking:

“What is better – To be born good or to overcome your evil nature through great effort?”

This inspiring quote brings up the age-old dilemma of nature vs. nurture, which players must come to terms with before deciding whether or not to carry through with the orders to kill their old mentor.

3) Bioshock

Being the antagonist, Andrew Ryan is one of the essential characters in Bioshock. He plays the role of a business tycoon in an underwater city he made known as Rapture City.

Before becoming a merchant on the black market in his city, Andrew was just a Russian immigrant in America. He blended well with the country, became wealthy, and the government rewarded him for his faithfulness.

However, Andrew's devotion to America soon crumbled after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. It led him to build his utopia, spending his entire fortune making Rapture City.

But the dream of an underwater utopia also collapsed under its weight, and he mouths this iconic inspiring quote:

"We all make choices, but in the end, our choices make us."

Though Ryan made some bad choices in the game, eventually earning him the antagonist, his main goal was to build a city where people could live and thrive without government and religious interference. A paradise where humanity can exist away from the post-World War 2 society.

4) GTA V

"Surviving is winning, Franklin! Everything else is bulls***! Fairytales spun by people afraid to look life in the eye! Whatever it takes, kid! Survive!"

This is one of the darker but inspiring quotes from GTA 5. It is only heard in one of the non-canonical 'bad' endings where Franklin and Michael kill Trevor. Michael says this line just moments after the deed is done.

He has always prioritized his and his family's survival since selling out his old crew in North Yankton. Hence, it's hardly surprising to hear Michael say anything like this. However, it's pretty jarring to see that he convinces his protege Franklin also to have this flawed and selfish mentality.

5) Halo

"A hero need not speak. When he is gone, the world will speak for him."

These words, spoken by the iconic character Master Chief in the popular video game Halo, talk to the idea that true heroism is demonstrated through actions rather than words. It suggests that those who act with courage and selflessness will leave a lasting impact on the world, even when they are no longer present to speak for themselves.

The inspiring quote also implies that heroism is not a fleeting moment but a lasting legacy extending beyond an individual's lifetime. It encourages players to consider their actions' impact on the world around them and to strive to make a positive difference in the lives of others.

Overall, it is a powerful reminder of the importance of actions over words and the enduring impact that true heroism can have on the world. It encourages players to strive for greatness, not for recognition or praise, but for the greater good of all.

In conclusion, video games have given us some of the most memorable and inspiring quotes that can profoundly impact players' lives. These inspiring quotes offer valuable insights into the human experience and can help players find meaning and purpose.

In a world that can sometimes feel overwhelming and uncertain, the lessons and wisdom contained in these quotes can be a beacon of hope and a source of strength for anyone needing inspiration.

