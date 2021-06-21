Introducing Mushi, TNC Predator's new Dota 2 coach

TNC Predator have brought veteran player Mushi onboard as their new Dota 2 coach. This comes right before the regional qualifiers for the last 6 invitations to Dota 2 TI kick off.

The regional qualifiers for the last 6 invitations to Dota 2 TI are about to begin soon. As Nuengnara ‘23savage’ Teeramahanon and his teammates on T1 collect their $175,000 battle spoils from Dota 2 ESL Summer 2021, the rest of the teams enter the final phase of preparation before the impending qualifiers.

For some teams, this is about devising new surprise strategies. For others, this preparation comes in the form of bigger revamps, like personnel changes.

Since the AniMajor, there have been quite a few roster shuffles and some notable retirements from Dota 2 (Anathan ‘Ana’ Pham).The most recent addition to this list is TNC Predator.

We are excited to announce that the legendary Chai "Mushi" Yee Fung will be joining our current roster as Coach for the TI10 SEA Qualifiers.



See you guys on June 30! #AlwaysRise #SummonYourStrength #PlayToWin pic.twitter.com/bAdlrpnuQ5 — TNC Predator 🇵🇭 (@TNCPredator) June 21, 2021

Ex-Orange Dota 2 veteran Mushi joins TNC Predator as coach.

Chai Yee ‘Mushi’ Fung is best known as a core player from Orange Esports back in the early days of the Dota 2 pro scene. The Malay midlaner’s stay at Orange Esports covered TI2 and TI3 - both of which his side failed to make it to the top 4 despite his legendary Morphling plays.

Notably, in TI3, Lee ‘kYxY’ Long Yang accidentally denied the Aegis, a move that potentially cost them the playoff series against the then dominant Na’Vi. To this day, accidental Aegis denies are colloquially termed as pulling a ‘kYxY’.

Even though he was competent enough to go toe to toe against the top position 1 and position 2 players in his time, Mushi never got close to the finals in all the seven TIs that he played.

As a professional Dota 2 player, Mushi has been a part of many star-studded teams, including Team DK and Fnatic.

However, the TNC is not Mushi’s first coaching stint as he played TI8 in the big-league Spieth-East Asian team Mineski’s crest. In 2019, Mushi coached Mineski’s final TI attempt thus far, with Nikolay ‘Nikobaby’ Nikolov and Kam Boom ‘Moon’ Seng.

Earlier this year, TNC Predator parted with two players from their squad after Dota 2 Singapore Major 2021 - Damien ‘kpii’ Chok and Yongmin ‘Febby’ Kim. Febby served as a stand-in and coach for a couple of series in the first season of DPC 2021.

Mushi, however, will be a big ramp up for the team’s overall potential. Interestingly, had kpii and Febby continued to be part of the active TNC roster, this would be their second time under Mushi’s coaching.

