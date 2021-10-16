Invictus Gaming vs Vici Gaming Dota 2 The International 10: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The International 10, the biggest tier-one event of Dota 2, is now just down to five teams.

Other than the upper bracket semifinal between Team Secret and PSG.LGD, today will also feature the final lower bracket round four game to decide who will compete with Team Spirit for a spot at the lower bracket finals. This selection will be made following a legendary showdown between the two Chinese Dota 2 rivals, Invictus Gaming and Vici Gaming.

Everything Dota 2 fans need to know ahead of Invictus Gaming vs Vici Gaming

Dota 2: Invictus Gaming vs Vici Gaming TI 10 predictions

Invictus Gaming had strong momentum in their favor at the beginning of the TI 10 main event. They finished on top of the Group A table without dropping a single series, which almost mirrors PSG.LGD's stats at the top of the Group B table. Their strong suit this year is spotless drafting and captaincy coming from Kaka, a veteran with valuable experience from three Internationals and five Majors.

On the other side, Vici Gaming is a worthy adversary to Kaka's team. They were dropped to the lower bracket earlier, in the very first day of the TI 10 main stage by Virtus.pro, and their drafting has often seemed very anchored on traditional greedy picks popular in China, like Doom. But in this elimination round, if there is one familiar rival that can possibly withstand Invicus Gaming's signature early-game aggression, it is Vici Gaming. Ori's peak form this year will make his TI rivalry against Emo something for fans to keep their eyes on.

Head-to-head Invictus Gaming vs Vici Gaming

As old rivals in the same DPC region, Invictus Gaming and Vici Gaming have played each other quite a lot in the last decade. Excluding scrims, there have been a total of 213 individual matches between the two with even results. Vici Gaming have a slight edge with 113 wins, while Invictus Gaming have won 95 games.

When and where to watch Invictus Gaming vs Vici Gaming

The first game of the series begins at approximately 9:00 am CET (GMT +2). Dota 2 players can catch it live with the in-game client's 'Watch' section. It can also be found on the official Dota 2 website and the 'dota2_ti' Twitch channel.

Recent results of Invictus Gaming and Vici Gaming

Invictus Gaming has had a decent run at the DPC 2021, especially in the first leg of the tournament. They ended up winning the One Esports Singapore Major, their first major win in a long time.

Comparatively, Vici Gaming has not accomplished much in tier-one Dota 2 in the current year.

Dota 2 rosters of Invictus Gaming and Vici Gaming

Invictus Gaming

Jin "flyfly" Zhiyi

Zhou "Emo" Yi

Thiay "JT-" Jun Wen

Hu "Kaka" Liangzhi

Chan "Oli" Chon Kien

Vici Gaming

Yang "poyoyo" Shaohan

Zeng "Ori" Jiaoyang

Ren "old eLeVeN" Yangwei

Xiong "Pyw" Jiahan

Ding "Dy" Cong

