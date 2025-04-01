Inzoi: Complete fishing guide

Inzoi is the latest life-simulator in the market, and although it's still in Early Access, it already has a huge fanbase. In it, players take part in various activities and also build properties from the ground up. They can build their dream utopia here and engage in fun gameplay mechanics such as fishing.

This activity allows players to go fishing and cook or sell the fish for in-game money. These mechanics may be difficult to understand if you're a beginner in Inzoi, so here's a guide to fishing and everything you can do with it.

How to catch fish in Inzoi

You might not always find fish at the fishing spots (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

Catching fish in Inzoi is quite easy, as you only need to head to the fishing spot for the action. There are various locations around the city where you can find a cooler bag that indicates a fishing spot.

This activity can be started by interacting with the bag, and it does not require you to purchase a fishing rod or obtain a skill. There is a possibility that you might end up catching garbage sometimes, but since the results are randomized, you will eventually acquire a fish as well.

Locations of fishes and their types in Inzoi

You can catch fish in the game from various locations (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

Here are all the locations where you can go fishing in Inzoi:

Harang River Park - East (Dowon City)

Harang River Park - West (Dowon City)

Sunset Bay (Bliss Bay)

North Beach (Bliss Bay)

Here are all the fishes you can catch in Inzoi:

Swordfish ( Fillet: Yes)

Yes) Shark ( Fillet: Yes)

Yes) Butterflyfish ( Fillet: No)

No) Archer Fish ( Fillet: No)

No) Carp ( Fillet: Yes)

Yes) Painted Sweetlips ( Fillet: Yes)

Yes) Banded Butterflyfish ( Fillet: No)

No) Cobia ( Fillet: Yes)

Yes) Biko Doll ( Fillet: No)

No) Garbage (Fillet: No)

How to use fish in Inzoi

Fish has plenty of uses in the game (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

After you have caught some fishes in Inzoe, there are plenty of uses for them in the game. Here's a look at everything you can do:

1) Sell it

After you have caught a fish from any of the above-mentioned locations, you can sell it to earn in-game money. Construct a Second-Hand Sale Stall using the Build Mode to sell your fish by tagging and placing it on the counter. The item on sale will eventually get sold after a while.

2) Fish Fillet

A few fishes can be used to create Fish Fillet. To complete this action, simply take them out of your bag and choose the Fillet Fish option. You can also do this immediately after catching the fish from one of the above-mentioned fishing spots in Inzoi.

3) Cook Sushi using Fish Fillet

Once your character has achieved Level 3 Cooking Skill, they are eligible to use the Fish Fillet they created earlier as an ingredient. Use the item to cook Sushi, which you can eat to replenish your energy when your Zoi is hungry.

