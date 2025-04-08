Inzoi: How to break up or get a divorce

Inzoi is a modern-day life simulator that allows you to create Zois and thriving cities. You have the option of creating a Zoi that not only resembles you but also has similar likes and dislikes. You can choose the characteristics and relationships that affect your Zois life. The game also gives the option of falling in love and starting a family, or falling out of love and breaking up or getting a divorce.

This guide will explain how to break up or get divorced in Inzoi.

How to break up in Inzoi

The personality traits you choose while creating your Zoi will help mimic the versatility of feelings and journeys during different stages of life. Establishing bonds can be a crucial part of the gameplay, involving familial, platonic, and romantic relationships. Your Zois will also have the option of going on dates and falling in love with other Zois, then eventually getting married.

But some bonds may not work out. You do have the option of breaking up with a Zoi if your Zoi is experiencing discomfort or feels stuck in a cycle of misery. Note that breaking up with a Zoi might be a little complex as there are no specific options to do so in the social interaction menu.

If some Zois have a perfect relationship, they will be known as Sweethearts or True Loves. So, if you want your Zoi to break up with their significant other, you have to make them participate in some negative situations to make them uncomfortable with each other.

Some Zoi might feel a change in feelings as they interact with others. A relationship can also become problematic if a Zoi is consistently unpleasant or is caught cheating. Toxic relationships can hamper a Zoi's mood and become a reason for them not to complete their tasks or follow set routines.

How to get divorced in Inzoi

Zois getting a divorce in Inzoi can get very clear-cut and definite. A married couple can get a divorce by following the steps mentioned below:

A Zoi can access the social interaction menu by clicking on their partner.

Once you have the menu open in front of you, choose the "Conflict" category.

You will then see an option of "Divorce".

Once you choose this option in Inzoi, the selected couple will have a heartfelt conversation, and then their relationship will end. After getting a divorce, both Zois will be sad and might get a little aggressive toward the other. A Zoi has an option of moving out of the household if they feel that things are getting too heated and, over time, their relationship will become cordial.

You must keep the divorced couple away for a specific period lest they get aggressive. A Zoi can also marry someone new to move on from their previous relationship, but note that a bug can make your Zoi disappear after getting remarried.

When the couple has divorced, there will be a lot of negativity in the city's environment. So be prepared to take care of them so they can overcome their heartbreak. You can also help the Zois reconcile, but it might take a while for them to have the same feelings as before.

