Iran PUBG Mobile UC trick: Real or Fake?

PUBG Mobile has an in-game currency called UC or Unknown Cash which is used to purchase exclusive items.

Let's check the authenticity of the alleged UC trick that is surfacing online.

Iran PUBG Mobile UC Trick

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular mobile games, hands down. The game has a vast player base across the globe. PUBG Mobile has over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store, which further underline its popularity.

The game contains a wide variety of skins, emotes, outfits and characters. The temptation to get these skins is quite hard to resist, and almost every player wants to get their hand on these exclusive items.

What is UC in PUBG Mobile?

Unknown Cash or UC is the in-game currency of PUBG Mobile. Players need to spend these UC if they want to acquire cool skins. The cost of 60 UC is $0.99 or 79 INR.

Many players cannot afford to purchase UC and hence look for alternative ways to buy it at a lower cost.

What is IRAN UC?

Several videos and websites claim to provide the tricks to get UC at a lower price. One such video claimed that UC could be purchased at a cheap rate by using a VPN on Iran server. It claimed that the players can purchase 60 UC by paying just 6 INR.

However, the alleged method requires an Iranian mobile number and an Iranian bank card, which is almost impossible to get. When the same query was asked to the moderator of PUBG Mobile discord channel, his response was:

"It is not recommended to purchase UC by changing location. The store might get blocked, and the player might not be able to make any further purchases."

Moreover, the use of VPN is not allowed in PUBG Mobile, and it has been made clear by Tencent Games.

In the FAQ section of the official site, it is mentioned that players can get banned for using an unauthorized payment channel to purchase UC. Any non-compliance with this rule will be punished appropriately by Tencent Games.

Players should purchase UC via official channels like Midasbuy or Play Store only. They are advised not to buy UC from any third-person or third-party sites and applications.

