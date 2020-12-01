Is the AK-74u or MP5 better in Black Ops Cold War?

The MP5 and AK-74u are both formidable submachine guns in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Black Ops Cold War players have shared their opinions on which SMG is the best. They have taken a massive liking to the MP5, but a recent nerf may have evened the playing field.

The once king of Black Ops Cold War is having to fight for its throne, as the AK-74u is becoming more and more popular. Both weapons have their uses, but one of these firearms can genuinely claim that it is better than the other.

Comparing the AK-74u and MP5 in Black Ops Cold War?

In terms of firepower, the AK-74u does more base damage but has a shorter range in which it is effective. The MP5 is quicker when aiming down the sight and while shooting. Both of these Black Ops Cold War weapons are speedy, though.

The recoil is better on the MP5, which has better overall control than the AK-74u. When it comes to ammo, they both carry the same amount of bullets. The latter reloads just a tiny bit faster, but really, it's only 2.4 seconds compared to 2.6 seconds.

These comparisons are without any attachments, which are similar for both weapons. They can be used to boost some of those negative spots and match up more evenly with other guns.

When it comes down to the better firearm, the MP5 still has the edge. The AK-74u can be a solid choice for the right player, but the MP5 will probably reign supreme for a long time.

In Black Ops Cold War, the MP5 is officially better than the AK-74u. Even after the nerf, it still absolutely shreds the opposition. Later in the game's life, more weapon tuning tweaks could surely happen to change this.

Note: This comparison has been made using the stats provided by the game and does not reflect any individual opinions.